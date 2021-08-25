A unique preservation project is underway on the south bank of the Hiwassee River at Delano.
There, Charlie and Harrianne Thompson are working to save the second largest water oak in Tennessee.
Charlie and Harrianne have cared for the tree since 1986, when they bought the land where the tree sits. Unfortunately, a recent lightning strike damaged it. An arborist is due to inspect the tree this week, so let’s hope it can be saved.
Although the tree has not been officially declared a “Witness Tree,” it appears to fit the spirit of the designation. According to the Battlefield Protection Trust, “Witness trees, like the land we save, have seen things we cannot imagine and bear the marks of our nation’s history.”
The Burnside Bridge Sycamore is one example of a Witness Tree. It was a young tree during the Civil War Battle of Antietam but it witnessed almost 23,000 casualties.
I think there’s an argument to be made that the Thompson’s water oak is a Witness Tree. It’s estimated to be close to 300 years old. A look back at what the old tree might have witnessed during that period reveals historic events of profound importance.
The tree sits across the Hiwassee River from where Hiwassee Old Town was situated. It also sits near the Warrior’s Path. Furthermore, it sits on the same ground that was part of Tennessee Town.
Hiwassee Old Town was an historic Overhill Cherokee settlement that straddled both sides of the Warrior’s Path (now part of Highway 411) on the north side of the Hiwassee River at Delano. For much of the 18th century, the town guarded the Overhill settlements from attack by the Muscogee tribes to the south.
The town was abandoned after the smallpox epidemic of 1738-1739, but a French-allied group of Cherokees from Great Tellico (near present-day Tellico Plains) reoccupied it in 1756.
Two years later, when the Virginia expedition attacked the Overhill settlements along the Little Tennessee River, Cherokee refugees poured into Hiwassee Old Town for protection.
In 1788, John Sevier’s Tennessee militia destroyed Hiwassee Old Town and the town’s population fell into steep decline. The land was ultimately ceded to the United States as part of the 1819 Calhoun Treaty.
Tennessee Town sat on the south banks of the Hiwassee River — across the river from where Hiwassee Old Town was located. Very little has been written about Tennessee Town, so I contacted Dr. Brett Riggs to pick his brain.
According to Brett, Tennessee Town was occupied by Cherokee people, “at least from 1800 — 1839.”
The Cherokees who lived there were swept up during the 1838 Trail of Tears and forced west. The Thompson’s tree, located on the land where Tennessee Town sat, surely witnessed that.
After white settlement, the Thompson’s tree saw all the comings and goings up and down the Hiwassee River. During the winter and early spring of 1864, Union forces picketed the river from Columbus and Benton to Calhoun to watch for Confederate forces from upper East Tennessee or Dalton. The tree would have noticed that.
The “1901 Annual Report of the War Department’s Corp of Engineers” included the feasibility of improving the Hiwassee River from Calhoun upriver to accommodate steamboats. The report states that the river was then being navigated by small steamboats, flatboats and rafts.
All those boats likely passed by the Thompson’s tree.
(Sidenote: The 1901 report concluded that several factors made it difficult to adapt the river for larger steamboats. One drawback was the railroad bridge at Calhoun. It was not tall enough for large steamboats to pass under. There were other issues too and the idea was scrapped.)
The relationship between the old water oak and Charlie and Harrianne Thompson started in 1986. Charlie and Harrianne were looking for riverfront property and found a number of lots for sale on the Polk County side of the Hiwassee River.
They wanted land that sat high above the river to avoid flooding. They wanted a view of the mountains and the river. And, they fell in love with the tree. They built a permanent home there in 1997.
At some point, the “Tennessee Conservationist Magazine” announced a contest to locate the biggest trees in Tennessee. Harrianne and Charlie entered their water oak for consideration.
An arborist was sent to examine it. It turns out, the Thompson tree is the second biggest water oak in Tennessee and barely exceeded in size by one located in West Tennessee.
Charlie and Harrianne have spent thousands of dollars to care for the tree — what Harrianne refers to as “a war pension.” They hired a professional arborist to advise them. A cable was installed a few years ago to support one large limb. Later, a second cable was added for another limb.
The recent lightning strike is a serious blow to the splendid old tree, not to mention the Thompson’s bank account. The arborist will arrive soon to inspect the tree and determine what steps might be taken to save it.
It will be great if the Thompson’s old water oak can be saved. It would also be great if the tree could talk.
Linda Caldwell is the former executive director of the Tennessee Overhill Heritage Association. She can be reached at lindacaldwell1942@gmail.com
