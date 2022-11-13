Learning that Bill Akins recently celebrated his 90th birthday prompted me to reflect on his impressive body of work as an historian. Bill taught history for many years at Tennessee Wesleyan University, was an active member of the McMinn County Historical Society, and wrote numerous books about McMinn County history.
Bill is not the only historian to write books, but Bill’s decades of helping McMinn County lay scholars write books is not typical. Few university professors spend time helping local history organizations produce books, conduct research, or create exhibits. Bill stands out in that arena.
In the late 1980s, the Etowah Arts Commission embarked on a community project titled “Growing up with the L&N: Life and Times in a Railroad Town.” The project’s goal was to research the history of Etowah, publish a book, and develop exhibits for the Etowah Depot Museum.
Bill worked closely with our team on every phase of the year-long project. And his expert guidance helped us realize how Etowah fits within the context of American history. Here's one example. For decades, local people said the L&N shops in Etowah closed because of the 1922 Shopmen’s Strike. They viewed it as punishment.
The truth is, the 1922 Shopmen’s Strike was a national strike, not local. Furthermore, after the strike ended, the L&N invested about $250,000 to upgrade the Etowah shops.
The Etowah shops were built in 1906 to repair wooden train cars. By the 1920s, railroads were switching to steel equipment. After buying steel cars from a company in Birmingham, Ala., the L&N decided it was more cost effective to build its own steel cars. So, in 1927, the L&N closed the outdated Etowah shops and moved the Etowah shopmen to Louisville, Nashville, and Knoxville.
When the Tennessee Overhill successfully nominated the Unicoi Turnpike Trail as a National Millennium Trail, part of the plan was to attract both outdoor enthusiasts and lovers of history. The challenge was how to share the history of a trade and war path that was used by humans for over a thousand years.
I looked for information but mostly found bits and pieces. There was no comprehensive story. Thanks to Humanities Tennessee, we were able to hire Bill Akins to research the Unicoi Turnpike and prepare a report for us.
Bill ended up having to work longer than we anticipated, but he did not complain. He traveled the backroads in Tennessee, North Carolina, and Georgia. He dug into the McClung Collection and other archives.
After a couple of months, Bill presented the Tennessee Overhill with an overview of the history of the Unicoi Turnpike. People heard about Bill’s report and contacted the Tennessee Overhill office to request copies.
Seeing how much interest the report generated, I asked Bill if we could publish it as a booklet. He quickly agreed. We offered to increase his fee since we would be selling what was basically his work, but Bill declined the extra money.
When the Tennessee Overhill researched the Trail of Tears routes through McMinn and Monroe counties, we again pressed Bill into service as a volunteer researcher. And, he found one of the most critical pieces of evidence. Bill phoned me one more morning to say that he had found a resolution that passed in the 1838 Tennessee Legislature declaring the roadbed for the Hiwassee Railroad that ran between Athens and Calhoun as a “public road.”
The road had been graded for the planned Hiwassee Railroad, but the rail project stalled and there were no rails or cross ties on the graded bed. That left a wide, flat road running between Athens and Calhoun. The timing of the resolution suggests the state hurriedly made the railbed an official public road so it could be used for the Cherokee Removal.
Brett Riggs, our lead researcher, had earlier suggested the railroad bed might have been used to transport Cherokees between Athens and Calhoun. Bill uncovered important evidence that supported Brett’s theory.
Every place needs a Bill Akins to help leaders understand how national trends and events shaped their place. Many communities are engaged in economic revitalization, cultural tourism, and creative placemaking. The term “sense of place” often comes up, but I sometimes worry that referencing the term “sense of place” is more about parroting a trend than actually looking deeply at the place.
If the real history of a place, and its people, is not considered, then it’s hard to know what folks are actually trying to save. The unfortunate thing that is happening at the national and state level is the political push to hide any history that makes us uncomfortable. We need to know that too.
President Truman said the only thing new in the world is the history we don’t know. I hope people will dig into the many books Bill Akins has written and edited about McMinn County. They might notice patterns that could prove useful to consider if they are working to sustain their community’s sense of place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.