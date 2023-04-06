The Etowah Chamber of Commerce is broadening its plan of work to include a couple of new undertakings. To reflect the added services, the chamber renamed its office the Etowah Enterprise Center. In case you don’t know, the office is located in the Historic Etowah Depot. The Etowah Chamber has occupied the space since 1985.
Etowah was recently designated a Main Street Community. As a result, Frank Clark, Etowah Chamber of Commerce director, will now wear two hats — one as chamber director and the other as Main Street coordinator.
Each organization will have separate governing boards and maintain separate financial records, but they will share space in the Etowah Enterprise Center. The chamber has taken initial steps to host a Tennessee Smart Start Center that will also be housed in the Enterprise Center.
People who are not from Etowah might assume the name was chosen to reflect the generally accepted meaning of the word “enterprise.” Webster’s Dictionary defines “enterprise,” when used as a noun, to mean a project, an undertaking, or a venture.
The tasks that will take place at the Etowah Enterprise Center fit that definition, but there is more to it. The word “Enterprise” was selected to honor one of Etowah’s first businesses — The Etowah Enterprise — the town’s first newspaper. By association, the name also honors R. Frank McKinney, the longest serving editor for the Enterprise. This makes me happy because the Etowah Enterprise and Frank McKinney helped shape Etowah in positive and significant ways.
In 1906, when Etowah was a brand-new railroad town, Thomas (Captain) Peck erected a two-story building on Ohio Avenue to house a newspaper plant in the downstairs and living quarters for his family upstairs.
Peck explained his decision in the first edition of the Enterprise by writing, “We believe there is a great future in store for the city.”
After he was appointed Tennessee Commissioner of Agriculture (for the second time), Peck sold the Enterprise. He bought it back in 1924, after launching his run for Tennessee Governor, but he sold it again after losing to Austin Peay in the general election. Over the next 20 years, the paper changed ownership several times, but it remained an integral part of the town.
In 1946, a group of local business and professional leaders, led by Frank McKinney, purchased the Enterprise and added the slogan “Carrying the Banner for Community Pride and Progress.”
The new owners named Frank McKinney as editor. Frank’s nationally recognized “Twelve Point Program” spread across the top of the front page of every issue. If you look back at old Enterprise issues, it’s surprising how many points listed in Frank’s visionary “Twelve Point Program” turned into reality.
The Daily Post-Athenian (DPA) purchased the paper in 1964, but continued to operate it as the Etowah Enterprise. Frank stayed on as editor until he retired in 1966. A series of editors followed until 1991, when The DPA ceased publishing the Enterprise and donated the 1906 building on Ohio Avenue to First Christian Church of Etowah.
Old timers in Etowah still miss the Etowah Enterprise. They miss Frank, too. He passed away in 1997.
When a controversy or issue that affects Etowah bubbles up, it’s common to hear Etowah elders say, “If Frank was here, he would be raising Hell about this.”
When the Etowah Arts Commission embarked on its community history project in the late 1980s, we were charged with publishing a book about Etowah’s history as part of the project. Frank was my go-to person for advice.
As drafts of the book were circulated about town for review, I came under fire from a local person who enjoyed a considerable amount of power. They were unhappy with one chapter that mentioned an individual that they disliked.
Feeling a bit unsure about how to handle it, I called Frank for advice.
He calmly said, “Now, Darling, they will have to take the bitter with the sweet. This is history. You are doing a good job. Just keep on typing.”
Frank McKinney stiffened my spine at a moment when I really needed it. I call that leadership. And guts.
I hope Frank’s spirit will live in the new Etowah Enterprise Center. And, I hope the 1946 Etowah Enterprise slogan — “Carrying the Banner for Community Pride and Progress” — will define the work that will take place there.
Thanks to the Etowah Chamber of Commerce for selecting a name that speaks to progress while honoring history.
