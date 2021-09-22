Day one of school came and we were ready to rock.
Excited to see friends, make new friends and launch into a new adventure. But then we got to the front door and our kindergartener lost it. She didn’t want to go and the tears flowed.
We made it through days one, two and three, and then we were a week in. As we figured out routines for a successful school morning drop-off, each day was better than the one before.
Then, quarantines hit and school closed for a time. We had to start the process all over again. School drop-off can be difficult for many kids (my five year old despises it). It becomes more challenging when you have to alter routines due to things out of your control, like a pandemic.
It’s important to recognize and validate your children’s feelings. They may be anxious about a new place, new people or the ever-changing schedule.
These tips from experts can help you navigate school drop-off like a pro:
• Talk about what’s going to happen.
Know your school’s drop-off policy and where your child will go. Create a morning routine that works for your family. Also, let your child know when you’ll be back to pick them up.
The more comfortable they are with the daily routine, the more likely they’ll be able to accept and even look forward to the morning drop-off.
• Make sure everyone is rested.
Good sleep goes a long way in preparing for the day. When you’re crafting the morning routine, give yourself plenty of time to get ready too. We’ve found that we need to get up at least 30 minutes before our kindergartner to make the morning less stressful.
• Create a goodbye ritual.
When my son started school, we came up with a secret handshake. He looked forward to it every day and it helped him mentally transition. My daughter has crafted her own goodbye ritual.
Work with your child and come up with a goodbye ritual that makes them feel more comfortable. Maybe it’s a secret handshake or a hug at a specific spot on the way to school.
• Offer a comfort object.
A source of comfort can be helpful if your little one is anxious about going to school. Check with their teacher to see what they can and can’t have.
Maybe it’s a small stuffed animal in their backpack they know they can’t take out during the day. Perhaps a keychain clipped onto their bag or a family picture can remind them of home.
• Arrive early.
School mornings are stressful and that stress level can go through the roof when you’re running late. Plan to arrive early. Schedule in a buffer time so your child isn’t feeling rushed.
Whether that’s getting to the car line early, arriving at school in plenty of time to walk them to the door or getting to the bus stop in time to talk for a few minutes. Arriving early can lower everyone’s stress levels.
• Make it quick.
I had a friend tell me recently that when she dropped her son off for his first day of daycare, the teacher said the best thing you can do is say bye and leave. This is so true; painful, but true.
The longer you linger, the harder it is on them. Often, when a child enters school, they are mentally transitioning to the day ahead. My daughter’s emotional drop-off on the first day of school only lasted a couple of minutes and then she got busy with her day.
• Stay positive.
Another thing you can do to help your child have a successful drop-off is to stay positive. Our stress and anxiety can quickly transfer to them. If you’re confident and optimistic, they are more likely to do the same.
This school year looks to be full of unknowns. Each week, we don’t know how many days we’ll be in school or how our routine will be thrown off. We may experience that first day drop-off anxiety numerous times and we can help by being upbeat and positive.
It may not be easy, but our kids don’t need easy; they need safety and security, and we can help them feel safe about school.
Mitchell Qualls is the operations director at First Things First. Contact him at mitchell@firstthings.org
