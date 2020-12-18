It is one week until Christmas, 2020. What a year this has been!
First and foremost for those of us who have survived COVID-19, the worst medical scourge in over 100 years in the United States, there is a deep sense of gratitude to our God. Alongside that feeling, our thanks for wonderful frontline healthcare workers and caring family and friends knows no limit.
As of this writing, more than 304,000 people have died from this illness out of over 16.8 million cases in our nation. Right here in our backyard, over 3,550 folks have tested positive with 60 deaths. The positivity rate in McMinn County has escalated out of control in the four months since Judi and I had the disease, nearing 25%, which is totally unacceptable.
It will serve no purpose in this column to rehash all of the political arguments that news pundits bombard us with daily. The election of the president is over and the last two senatorial positions in the country will be decided in the next few weeks.
It is time to consider how we all can come to some type of consensus, if there really is such a thing, on how we can move forward in 2021. I have always used the last two weeks of any year to reflect on the previous months and to prepare for the next year mentally and emotionally.
This is the toughest one I have ever faced.
For millions of our fellow citizens, this year has been such an upheaval in their existence in so many ways that one can only wonder how they have survived and how they can get the strength to march on.
All of us who will miss the closeness of a Christmas Eve church service, or a special Christmas morning moment with our children and grandchildren, or that traditional big holiday meal are, as we’ve heard all year — “in the same boat.”
The sympathy I feel for those families and friends who have lost loved ones this year, not just to COVID but to other causes as well, is bigger than it has ever been. The best I can do sometimes is to just give them the biggest hug I have. And, thanks to COVID, I can’t even do that!
We have to grab hold of something that captures this season.
Be it a special verse in scripture, a favorite song, a warm memory of Christmases past, or an aroma of long ago kitchen offerings, we can hopefully preserve a true, blessed Christmas spirit.
I was watching the Athens Area Arts Center compilation of some past Jazzy Little Christmas productions by our extremely talented singers and musicians a few night ago. It was just what I needed to set the mood for celebrating next week.
I went to my CD piles and hauled out the typical seasonal albums to play in our car as we drive somewhere. Humming along, because I don’t sing well, I could feel some positive energy arise. I can turn off the negative thoughts for at least two weeks. I can enjoy the sounds of the season, the festive lights, the mailing of cards, the cheery greetings to others that I don’t even know.
I can wrap myself in the glow of being loved by my family and being cared for and respected by my friends. I need desperately to remember to be a kinder, gentler person as I move through my circle of life.
My hope is that we all can care more, respect deeper, and reach out with a hand to help everyone who needs us. It will take a long while, despite the current vaccinations for COVID going on, to bring this pandemic to a close. It will take an even longer time to stop the divisiveness in our political climate. Everyone of us must do our part to bring about the national healing we need.
My favorite Christmas song, and I really don’t know why, is “Little Drummer Boy.” Perhaps it’s the rhythm, the lilting melody, or the way Rusty Patterson’s rendition gives me cold chills.
Whatever the reason, it does make me believe in the miracle of this time of year.
And, above all, it makes me believe we really have some things to be hopeful for in the coming months.
May you and yours have the joy of Christmas in your hearts, and the blessings of hope, faith and love in 2021.
Until next time:
“There has to be at least one day of the year to remind us that we’re here for something else besides ourselves.” — Eric Sevareid
“Christmas is the day that holds all time together.” — Alexander Smith
