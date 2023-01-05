Back in Merry Olde England (and many of the English colonies) there used to be a local official called the Town Cryer. The duties of the Town Cryer included ringing a bell and loudly proclaiming the news throughout their town, starting with, “Oyez, Oyez” — the olde English equivalent of “Wake up, I have something important to tell you.”
Town Cryers were representatives of the ruling monarch and were obligated to tell the truth (from the monarch’s perspective, of course). It was an important job in a time when most people were illiterate and depended on their Town Cryer for the news. There are still Town Cryers in England but their role is mostly ceremonial. Our niece’s father-in-law is a Town Cryer in the UK who mostly dresses up in the traditional costume and makes declarations at holidays and grand openings. He is still an official of the monarchy, and he is still obligated to tell the truth.
Once radio and television were invented, they took over the responsibility for informing the public of local and global news. Until cable channels were invented, all TV was broadcast and had some pretty strict standards to live up to. For example, there were supposed to be local channels that would keep the public informed about their own city or regional news. Also, there had to be some public service announcements. If a politician was interviewed, the station was expected to present someone of an opposing viewpoint. The whole point of all these broadcasting standards was to be sure that people would be informed based on facts and balanced reporting. The three main channels broadcasting across the airwaves until the 1980s were ABC, NBC, CBS and their local affiliates.
When the Cable News Network (CNN) was launched in 1980, a new age of unregulated content began. I’m not saying that CNN is any worse than other cable shows, but cable TV operated without the established broadcasting standards that controlled the other networks. President Reagan was big on deregulation of just about everything, and journalism was no exception. Suddenly, and without even an “Oyez, Oyez,” the official standards for truth in broadcasting were no more.
Today, cable and satellite news programs outnumber the broadcast channels, and ratings determine what we hear. News has to be entertaining first, and factual as a distant second.
If you wonder where your favorite TV station or newspaper lands on the truthfulness hierarchy, you can Google it. The chart I like best, because it is easiest for me to understand, is a 2021 graph by Forbes Media (https://9gag.com/gag/adV5gp9). On the horizontal axis, it goes from “Most Extreme Left” to “Most Extreme Right,” and on the vertical, it measures from “Original Factual Reporting” to “Inaccurate/Fabricated Info.” Sources that contain a lot of opinion and analysis, as opposed to just the facts, are listed as less reliable. The most reliable, unbiased sources for news are politically neutral with original, factual reporting.
According to Forbes (which rates its own publication as politically just right of center, mixing fact reporting and analysis) the best places to go to find the facts are Associated Press, Reuters, ABC, CBS, PBS and UPI. Reliable heavyweights like the Washington Post and New York Times (slightly left) are balanced by The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg on the right. You may be surprised to find CNN (slight left), MSNBC (left) and The Washington Times (right) are rated as “Opinion, Fair Persuasion” rather than factual. To find Fox News, keep scrolling down to “Selective or Incomplete Story/Unfair Persuasion” on the edge of extreme right. There are no liberal news sources with the influence of Fox News down at that level of unreliability. If you get your news from The Enquirer, you should know that it is listed as unbiased nonsense, albeit entertaining.
I got interested in all this because of the recent breaking news about George Santos, the newly-elected congressman who lied about everything from his criminal record to his religion to his education to his sexual preference to his finances to his physical address. Even after having to confess to all of these lies, just this week he lied some more! They say all politicians lie, but at least they are ashamed of themselves if found out. With Santos, you wonder if he even knows the truth anymore.
Reading all of this I wondered, how did he get away with it? He is from New York. His district includes the NYC suburb of Queens. This was his second campaign for office. How did the Times miss this story until it was too late?
Apparently one local newspaper, The North Shore Leader (published once a week, circulation 3,200), did run a story about his truthfulness in September. They even endorsed a Democrat, uncomfortable for that conservative publication. But a story in a small-time newspaper didn’t sound any alarms. This campaign was on nobody’s else’s radar. This massive story slipped through the cracks, even though it had great entertainment potential. Where was The Enquirer?
According to Santos, he didn’t break any laws (except maybe in Brazil). But the definition of fraud is wrongful or criminal deception intended to result in financial or personal gain. Didn’t he commit fraud when he made up stories that got him elected? His Congressional salary will be $170,000. Isn’t that financial and personal gain? Someone will probably make a series about him, “Inventing Santos,” glorifying his lies.
Maybe the New York Times had to make tough decisions about how to allocate their limited resources. There was a lot happening in nearby Pennsylvania that had national implications. The control of the House and Senate were up for grabs. Governor of NY was being decided. Maybe an unremarkable district on Long Island didn’t seem very important. Maybe in an attempt to appear unbiased, the New York Times chose not to reveal this story on the eve of an election.
Maybe what they needed was a Town Cryer, ringing his bell and shouting “Oyez, Oyez.”
Kathryn Hunter studied forestry at the University of Idaho and Yale University.
She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries. She is the author of “Random Thoughts for a Friday Morning: A Collection of Contemporary Essays.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.