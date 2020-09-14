Have you ever considered how you might die?
It’s a morbid question but an important one worth considering, nonetheless.
We have all wondered at some point “when is my time?” and “what more would I like out of life before then?”
Maybe your father died of a heart attack at a young age, an age in which you are quickly approaching.
Perhaps your mother had a debilitating stroke that took away her independence and forced you to consider your own wishes for end-of-life care.
In any event, I am here to tell you that 80% of all causes of premature death are completely preventable.
The leading causes of death in the United States are: 1) heart disease, 2) cancer, and 3) stroke. All three have overwhelming evidence of heavy influence by nutritional practices.
One might, then, conclude the leading cause of death in America is from poor nutrition.
The book (adapted from the hit documentary) “Forks Over Knives” illustrates the dietary connection to common afflictions such as hypertension, diabetes, breast cancer and erectile dysfunction while offering advice on how to prevent and even reverse these conditions, among others.
The book is easy to read and not beating the reader over the head with research studies.
Instead, “Forks Over Knives” provides facts sprinkled with actual patient stories, recipes and biographical content about the top researchers in the field of nutrition and how they came to be passionate about food and their contributions to its understanding.
Did you know fat causes diabetes and not sugar? Would you believe Alzheimer’s Disease could be prevented by eating your vegetables?
Are you shocked to know 70% of the antibiotics produced in our country goes to treating sick livestock that we then eat?
Could milk production on an industrial scale pass enough hormones to humans to cause breast cancer?
All these questions and more can be answered by reading “Forks Over Knives,” adapted by Gene Stone.
You might be surprised how much “life” could be breathed back into your lifestyle after making some small changes.
Join me, Dr. Natalie Bessom, for the virtual book discussion on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at noon.
To join the September Noon Book discussion, you can:
1. Click the link on our Facebook Page: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85611192969?pwd=bUkrSHRNdlJ4MEhJK3krQWQ3d0tpUT09
2. Go to Zoom.us and Click “Join A Meeting” on the top bar.
• Meeting ID: 856 1119 2969
• Passcode: 356818
3. You can even dial in from your phone and join the conversation if you prefer. Just call this number — 1-646-558-8656 — and put in the Meeting ID and Passcode.
