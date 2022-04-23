I was trying to satisfy my sweet teeth (I have more than one sweet tooth) craving this past week. The Girl Scout cookies we bought from our granddaughters in Kentucky solved the problem, but only for a couple of days.
The best cookies I have had since my childhood, and possibly yours, contain chocolate chips. These gems were “invented” by Ruth Wakefield in Whitman, Mass., around 1938. She was working on a special dessert for her restaurant, The Toll House, when she cut off small pieces of a Nestle chocolate bar, put them in a dough, and viola, the chocolate chip cookie was born.
She was a sound businesswoman and in 1939 sold her rights to the cookie to Nestle and the rest is baking history. Of course, there are now some bazillion types of chocolate chip cookies created all over the world, and whatever suits you will become a favorite.
Some of the most beloved types of chocolate chip cookies have captured the attention of numerous dessert chefs and I recently found some yummy sounding versions.
For one of the cookie classics you can prepare the “Deep Dish Chocolate Chip Skillet” cookie. This is almost a cookie cake when it is done and apparently is one of the best tasting varieties.
The “All Time Favorite” is just what it says. The classic appearance and taste will put you back in your grandmother’s or mother’s kitchen with an aroma unlike any other.
Someone concocted a Brown Butter cookie that supposedly has won a number of baking contests. No, the butter isn’t brown, but browning regular butter in a pan gives the mixture an award-winning texture and taste.
There are so many variations, you could try a different one every day of the week for years and never get close to finishing. And, of course, if you don’t want to bake any of them, just pour a handful of semi-sweet morsels out and go crazy.
Southern Living magazine compiled a monthly cookie list and for 2022 the types are a bit unusual, but sound quite delicious. Let’s look at this year’s best ideas, and see what you think.
January — Lemon Drop Meringue. “These are light as air, slightly tart, and these puffs of sugar somehow feel cleansing.” To me, they resemble Hershey’s kisses.
February — Red velvet-white chocolate chunk. “Rich white chocolate morsels and velvet red batter create a dazzling cookie sure to impress your Valentine.”
March — Daffodils. “No better way to welcome spring than with the harbinger of the season.”
April — Carrot cake. “An ode to the classic cake and a delicious treat the Easter Bunny will be all over.”
May — Raspberry and white chocolate meringue sandwich. “Looks like great bouquets of roses and are perfect for all the spring bridal and baby showers.”
June — Lavender shortbread. “A pile of dried lavender buds can add a subtle sweetness to the typical shortbread.”
July — Red, white and blue cake mix. “Fun and easy to work with.”
August — Easy no-bake chocolate oatmeal. “In the height of a swampy summer, no one wants to turn on their oven.”
September — Triple chocolate sandwich. “With fall around the corner welcome cooler temperatures with these gems.”
October — Caramel-apple. “Serve these at your harvest party to the delight of both kids and adults.”
November — Bourbon caramel. “These are buttery, soft and irresistible on the Thanksgiving dessert tray.”
December — Eggnog. “These will work in the cookie tin, with the traditional drink.”
I must say these sound so good, I might have to learn how to bake some, instead of just breaking apart the 24 square Pillsburys that I usually do when I crave chocolate chip delights.
But, no matter what the occasion, or what time of year these gems become tempting, they will never replace the pure joy of sitting down with my Camille and Adeline to have a “tea party” with cold milk and a bunch of Oreos.
As any grandparent knows, it doesn’t get any better than that.
Until next time: “In the cookie of life, friends are the chocolate chips.” Salmon Rushdie
“Opening the door upon arriving home from school to the heavenly aroma of freshly baked cookies leaves an indelible imprint on one’s mind.” Jean Pare
“A balanced diet is a cookie in each hand.” Barbara Johnson
Dr. Shelley Griffith is a retired Athens physician who writes this column for The DPA.
