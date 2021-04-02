I once had a three-legged spider as a roommate.
It was a big tropical spider, probably three inches from the tip of one leg to the tip of another. I am not the kind of person who enjoys sharing space with arachnids, but somehow, having only three legs, it was not as sinister-looking as a perfectly-symmetrical eight-legged spider.
It lived way up in the rafters and ate lots of mosquitos and I kept my mosquito net well tucked in my mattress, day and night, so that nothing could creep in while I was away.
Every night I had a ritual, partly salute, partly checking on its location, whereby I would shine my flashlight around the dark room until I caught the spider’s eyes in the light.
Its beady eyes glowed bright white and we would take a second to size each other up.
Once satisfied that we were each in our place and planning to stay there, I climbed into my mosquito netting and went to sleep. In this way we got along for quite some time.
Spiders are not the only animals with “eyeshine.”
Most nocturnal mammals as well as some fish, amphibians, birds, moths and reptiles also have eyes that reflect light back to its source.
You can often identify the animal that is caught in your flashlight’s beam by the color and size of its eyeshine.
For example, large, round, red reflection, low to the ground?
Maybe an alligator. Very large, round, white eyeshine? Probably a deer. The color can vary from almost silver to yellow, red, blue or white.
The most fun I ever had watching wildlife at night was in Kenya, looking for springhares. These look like miniature kangaroos that live in large groups and bounce up and down, six feet high, like cartoon rabbits.
We couldn’t see the animals in the dark; all we could see was a meadow full of flashing pairs of eyes, hopping up and down, up and down!
Eyeshine is caused by a reflective surface directly behind the retina called the tapetum lucidum which helps animals see better in the dark.
Essentially, they receive light coming in and going out of their eyes, which makes everything brighter for them.
In order to see an animal’s eyeshine, you have to be directly behind the light source. The best way to see wildlife at night is to slowly sweep a not-too-bright light around and try to catch the animals’ eyes at the outside boundary of the beam.
Cats and dogs have eyeshine, if you want to practice from the safety of your own backyard.
Humans do not have eyeshine.
A “human” who has red eyeshine is a vampire.
Like most diurnal species, the reflective lens at the back of the eye is not needed in humans. But that’s not to say that human eyes don’t sparkle!
It’s been a year now since we have been wearing masks out in public and, if nothing else, face masks have made us connoisseurs of eyes.
People with beautiful smiles and lovely noses have found different competition now that our physical beauty is reduced to eyes, eyebrows and foreheads.
Some who once might have been somewhat plain by Hollywood standards have suddenly found themselves contenders in the pretty eye contest. Whatever flaws we carry below the mask-line no longer matter.
Its all about the eyes.
Even more important than beauty is the question of communication.
No longer can a smile that stops short of the eyes register.
False sadness, shyness and happiness are all easily discernible in the eyes.
Eyes “glazing over” during monologues might finally alert the speaker that it is time to wrap it up. Offensive jokes and inappropriate behavior won’t get a smile above the mask-line.
When we have our entire face visible, some of our subtler feelings can go undetected. But when eyes and brows are our only gauge, then our true emotions become obvious like never before.
There is a whole science that studies how eyes express emotions.
Most of us already know that wide eyes and raised eyebrows mean surprise, horror or fear. Squinted eyes and lowered brows indicate suspicion, disapproval or aggression. Puckered brows mean anxiety or confusion.
When a person won’t make eye contact, they are usually viewed as shy, dishonest or sneaky. Of course, some of these interpretations differ depending on culture: in many countries making eye contact with someone of a higher rank would indicate disrespect, whereas keeping the eyes lowered would imply submission and respect.
Sparkling eyes are dilated pupils caused by excitement, love or happiness reflecting the ambient light.
No wonder candlelight dinners are so romantic!
The pupils must dilate completely in order to see in the low light, but the flame of the candle is enough to cause a twinkle. When we become tired, bored or irritated (or are in strong light) our pupils become pinpoints and not very sparkly at all.
Veiled women and bearded men have long had to use their eyes to express themselves: perhaps this is why they have seemed so mysterious to the rest of us.
But no more!
After a year of mask-wearing and eye-reading, the mystery is gone: whether a veil, a beard or a COVID mask, we are all in the same boat.
And the eyes have it.
Kathryn Hunter is from McMinn County and holds a bachelor’s degree in Forest Resource Management from the University of Idaho and a Master of Forestry from Yale University. She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.