I was living in Uganda in East Africa when I had my 44th birthday. My Ugandan colleague who was a few years my senior got a big kick out of this milestone: I had just successfully outlived the average life expectancy of a Ugandan for that time.
He loved to say (and he always used my full name), “Mrs. Kathryn Hunter, we are living on borrowed time!”
My colleague wasn’t wrong. In Uganda in the mid-nineties, life was precarious. In addition to all the typical problems faced globally by poor, rural, underserved places, Uganda has also had malaria and HIV/AIDS to contend with. At that time, approximately 15% of Ugandans age 15-49 were HIV positive and there was no treatment available; a diagnosis of AIDS was a death sentence. Even today, malaria kills about 627,000 people every year, mostly in tropical Africa.
Life expectancy is a strangely fluid statistic. Infant mortality in the first year of life currently ranges from 110 per 1,000 live births in Afghanistan to less than one infant death per 1,000 in Japan. Shamefully, America has more than 3.5 times the infant mortality rate as Japan, ranking us at 36th worldwide.
The first five years of life are the most dangerous, but for those who survive, the older we get, the more likely we are to live even longer. For example, in the U.S.A., our life expectancy at birth is around 77 years average. But once you live to be 70, then your life expectancy goes up to around 88. Of course, it is all magical numbers, giving each of us the same probability regardless of our bad habits or good genes.
When determining life expectancy, it is impossible to predict life-threatening events. The COVID pandemic reduced our global life expectancy by several months. Wars and natural disasters also affect our ability to survive. But on the bright side, medical technology and safety measures (think seat belts) help to prolong our lives.
For most of us, our health and subsequent longevity are dependent on a few factors, most of which we’ve all heard before. Healthy diets based on fruits, vegetables, fish and small amounts of meat are common habits among long-lived populations. Traditional Mediterranean and Asian diets are examples of these. Moderate exercise is important.
As they say, “Sitting is the new smoking” meaning that for those of us who sit in front of a computer, TV or book all day, we are imperiling our health as much as if we smoked. (Of course, for those who sit AND smoke, well … .).
Reliable, easy-to-access healthcare is another critical detail. People who live in remote areas or who do not have health insurance are less likely to see a doctor, which makes them less likely to catch a health issue before it becomes serious. Countries that have universal health care and good rural facilities have higher life expectancies than countries that don’t, such as the U.S. And lastly, we all need a supportive community and the ability to lower stress levels. This last bit might be more important than we have previously considered. One study showed that interactions with neighbors, more than family or friends, were essential for long life.
When looking at animal life expectancy, in spite of regular, nutritious food and excellent veterinary care, captive animals almost always have a shorter life expectancy than their wild cousins. An African elephant can expect to live for 60 to 70 years on the savanna, but typically only about 17 years in a zoo. Scarlet Macaws, those huge red parrots, can live 60 years in their wild flocks, but only 30 to 50 years in lonely captivity. Elephants and Macaws are both highly social animals that naturally live in large groups. Lack of community, resulting in high stress, is one explanation for their poor longevity as captives.
The oldest known organisms in the world are stationary. Black coral living in the deep sea can be over 4,000 years old. The same coral living in shallower, more accessible reefs averages about 70 years.
Bristlecone pine trees in the Rocky Mountains have been dated to as old as 5,000 years, although most are a youthful 3,000 years or less. Imagine the changes that have happened around those pines, and yet they just keep hanging on, perfectly adapted to their ecological niche.
Not all animals are blessed with long lives. Several vertebrates fit their entire life cycle into less than a year. Insects are notoriously short-lived. Mayflies live just a few hours. Considering that female mosquitos are one of the deadliest animals in the world, they only live for a short time. Nectar sipping male mosquitos last one week while the voracious, blood-sucking females live for a month.
Back to Uganda, the life expectancy for a person born in 2020 has risen to about 64 years. This dramatic improvement is probably due to improved rural health care and treatment for HIV/AIDS, which still infects more than 5% of the population 15-49 years old. It is significantly better than many other African countries.
In our country, we have continued to improve our expectations, but we have not kept pace with other wealthy, well-developed countries. Many western European countries and several Asian countries outlast us by almost a decade. Even Canadians outlive us by about four years. American eating habits combined with lack of accessible medical facilities or universal health insurance are two problems. Many of us do not even know our neighbors, much less interact with them on a regular basis, so we are lacking community. And of course, high stress continues to plague us, contributing to a long list of other health issues.
I’ve been thinking about longevity this week because my father would have turned 100 years old. He missed his target by about eight years, but considering that his life expectancy at birth was 53, he was lucky. He got almost 40 years of “borrowed time”.
Kathryn Hunter studied forestry at the University of Idaho and Yale University. She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries. She is the author of “Random Thoughts for a Friday Morning: A Collection of Contemporary Essays.”
