I remain eternally grateful to my father for never being an advocate of family camping trips.
Many of the kids I grew up with on the 1400 block of Warpath Drive were shanghaied into such outings, and I had heard their stories. Pungent latrines. Lukewarm beanie-weenies. Leaky tents. Damp would-be campfires. The horror. The horror. I had fearful fantasies of a Bataan death-march suffused with family values.
Providentially, the closest we ever came to a children's crusade (consisting of my younger brother and me) were long walks along the railroad tracks at the edge of town. The high point of those hikes was crossing a trestle spanning the Holston River. There didn't seem to be enough room for both us and a train, but Dad reminded us that he had grown up in the coal country of southwestern Virginia, where the trains ran incessantly. He had a feel for them, he said.
Nonetheless, I must have had some latent desire for outdoor adventure because, as soon as I came of age (I don't remember what that age was, 10?), I joined the Boy Scouts of America of my own free will. Dad did pick the troop out for me, though. Our church didn't sponsor a scout troop, and he didn't want me to be in one sponsored by a rival theology, so I enlisted in the only troop not endorsed by a religious institution - Troop 254, whose patron was Mason-Dixon Van Lines, a trucking company. That wasn't the only unique aspect of the squadron, and its several distinctions are largely responsible for my being the man I am today.
My father insisted upon my attending the first meeting in uniform. At that first get-together, my soon-to-be fellow travelers squatted or sprawled upon the floor of a loading dock at the feet of two men who I assumed, correctly, were our adult leaders. The only other boy in uniform was leaning against a fork lift. That boy was about to become an Eagle Scout, the penultimate rank in all of Scouting, and he was the first Troop 254 Scout to achieve it. What struck me as odd even then was that, as our two leaders spoke of him in glowing terms, albeit half-heartedly, the boy appeared more sheepish than proud. After the ceremony, the other Scouts chased each other around the 18-wheelers backed up to the dock until their parents picked them up. I sat nonplussed with Mr. Hertel and Mr. White, our masters, who clearly enjoyed watching the good time had by all.
When Dad arrived in the Buick Roadmaster with three holes on each side, Mr. Hertel said to me, "You're gonna love it here, son."
And I did. All four years of it.
Troop 254's emphasis was on one-night camping trips, the great majority of them taking place at Bays Mountain Recreation Park, located approximately seven miles from the home of the average Troop 254 Scout. Although our most frequently used campsite was only a few hundred yards from the heavily-populated family picnicking grounds, Scoutmaster Hertel cunningly located us on the opposite side of a small hill so we couldn't hear the revelry emitted by those still in civilized society. Whenever we wandered off into the woods by ourselves, which we were permitted to do at any time except meal time, we were strictly prohibited from going in the direction of the picnic area and its attendant luxuries. Our illusion of being in an actual wilderness was compromised only by the occasional small child wandering into camp, having escaped parents absorbed in the heat of competitive shuffleboard.
Troop 254 was divided into patrols formed among Scouts sharing similar philosophies. I found my home in the Rattlesnake Patrol, a passively anarchistic cell headed by John Ownby, a fellow denizen of the 1400 block. Back on the block, at the end of long summer evenings, John's parents summoned him homeward by ringing a cowbell. Having been the victim of such injustice, John nursed a smoldering resentment against all authority. In my third year as a Scout, I rose to the position of Assistant Patrol Leader for the Rattlesnake Patrol, the most lofty title I have ever held, although some might think my being president of the Athens Education Association for a year would outrank it. Those who think that were never Boy Scouts.
Every summer, Troop 254 attended Camp Tom Howard for a week, where we ate in a mess hall and drank what we called bug juice from metal cups. It was there that John initiated a policy reversal leading to the Rattlesnake Patrol's being heralded and envied throughout the camp. Although the patrol had grown accustomed to being mildly reprimanded for the slovenly spectacle that was our campsite, John inspired us to strive for the blue ribbon awarded to the patrol having the most orderly site in the entire camp. Primarily, this involved digging holes and burying something that we were supposed to have already buried. We won.
I never rose above Second Class, thanks to the unreasonable swimming standard required to become First Class. On that rocky shore, my ambitions foundered. Each summer at Camp Tom Howard, I survived the most demanding physical regimen of my scouting career. That took place on the only day of the year we of Troup 254 wore our uniforms. To add insult to wearing our starchy duds, we had to sit in a field in the middle of a summer afternoon and listen to our representative in the U.S. House give a speech that had nothing to do with us.
As a Boy Scout, I learned that the least government is the best government, and that anyone can win anything if they want to badly enough. If I had not been a Boy Scout, I would not love nature as I do, nor would I be writing this column.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.