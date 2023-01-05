The events of Friday and Saturday, Dec. 23 and 24, were extremely unusual.
Winter Storm Elliot brought record cold temperatures to much of the country in what the National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration called a “historic arctic outbreak.” Volunteer Energy Cooperative (VEC) and our power supplier, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), both set new winter records for energy demand. Most unusually, though — for the first time in its nearly 90-year history — TVA issued a call for rolling blackouts.
In the midst of the brutally cold weather and record-high energy use, TVA had multiple power generation plants unexpectedly go offline. This was a serious situation. The Tennessee Valley region needed more energy than could be generated. When energy demand exceeds supply, catastrophic damage can occur to the power grid, resulting in long-term and widespread power outages.
The quick action of VEC employees protected our community and the region from large and extended power outages. Our team followed an existing, carefully-engineered plan to reduce our system load in a controlled fashion. While this resulted in temporary power outages for some of our consumers, the impacts of the event could have been far worse.
Our line workers, system operators and engineers sprang into action when they were called upon. Crews went out into extreme conditions to operate equipment and manage the situation. Their efforts minimized the impact on families, businesses, and critical infrastructure.
It’s hard to be good at something that you have never done before, and we are using this as a learning opportunity. VEC is evaluating how our team can perform better should we be called upon to do this again.
More importantly, we are working with TVA to ensure that our community has the energy we need at the moment it is needed.
You depend on VEC to ensure that the lights come on when you flip the switch. For some of you on Dec. 23 and 24, that didn’t happen. We take this seriously, and we ask for your grace as we learn lessons from this historic event and rebuild your confidence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.