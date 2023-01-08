The new year brought good news to those who love museums and historic sites. Governor Lee included $5.2 million in his budget for the Tennessee Historical Commission to rehabilitate several structures at the Historic Burra Burra Mine at Ducktown and create new exhibits for the Ducktown Basin Museum.
If you don’t know, the State of Tennessee owns the Historic Burra Burra Mine. The Tennessee Historical Commission provides funding, technical assistance, and oversight for the property. The Ducktown Basin Museum administers the site and operates a museum that’s housed in the Mine Office.
The state funds will be used to renovate the Hoist House and Boiler House for public use. The Mine Office, home to the Ducktown Basin Museum, will be rehabilitated, too.
Here’s the hard part. The museum staff, board, and volunteers have to gently pack up the artifacts and exhibits in the Mine Office and store them during construction. After the renovation is complete, new exhibits will be developed and installed back in the Mine Office.
This sounds like a daunting task to me, but Mitchell Hicks, the Ducktown Museum site director, is excited. He praised the Tennessee Historical Commission, Tennessee Legislature, and Governor Lee for providing the funds to make it happen.
If you have not visited Ducktown, you might ask what makes it so special. Copper was discovered near Ducktown in 1843, when a prospector found what he believed to be gold in North Potato Creek. He was disappointed to learn it was copper, but his discovery radically changed that remote pocket of land that became known as “Tennessee’s Great Copper Basin.” Or, what locals refer to as “The Basin.”
The earliest recorded shipment of Basin copper occurred in 1847 when 90 casks of copper were hauled by mules to Dalton, Ga., for rail shipment to Boston.
The Hiwassee Mine is considered the first copper mine in the Basin. It opened in 1850 and was soon surrounded by a village. First called Hiwassee, the little settlement’s name was changed to Ducktown.
Soon, there were 17 mines in operation around Ducktown. By 1858, consolidations had whittled the number down to five. One such consolidation created the Burra Burra Mine. In 1860, the Hiwassee, Cocheco, and Toccoee Mining companies consolidated and the new company chose the name Burra Burra after a famous Australian mine.
The Civil War proved disastrous for the Burra Burra, as well as the other Basin copper companies. Union forces destroyed the railroad at Cleveland, leaving the mines no way to ship to northern refineries.
After the Civil War ended, mining resumed at Burra Burra but the company soon encountered financial problems due to transportation challenges. The ore had to be transported by wagon on the Old Copper Road to the rail terminus at Cleveland. The trip was arduous, and it took two days each way.
The construction of the Marietta & North Georgia Railroad (now known as the “Old Line”) in 1890 allowed mining to resume, but decades of adverse market forces continued to plague the mines. Global competition forced the Burra Burra to cease mining in 1958. The Cherokee Mine, the last underground mine in the Basin, closed in 1987.
With hopes of honoring Ducktown’s copper mining legacy, a local committee opened the Ducktown Basin Museum in a tiny storefront on Main Street in Ducktown in 1978. It was a modest beginning, but four years later the museum moved to the abandoned Mine Office on the grounds of the Burra Burra Mine.
I knew next to nothing about the Ducktown Basin Museum until the late 1980s. That’s when the Etowah Arts Commission (EAC) and the Ducktown Basin Museum began working on community history projects at the same time. I was working at the EAC then.
Both organizations received project funding from Humanities Tennessee and shared the same consulting scholar, Betty J. Duggan. Betty would tell us about David and Bobbie Jean Beckler at Ducktown, and all the exciting work going on there.
Soon, David and I were comparing notes. I loved his story about the Ducktown Museum accepting a large abandoned copper mine before realizing they did not have the capacity to manage the site. But David and others convinced the State of Tennessee to purchase the Burra Burra Mine. David said they lobbied “shamelessly.”
Once the state acquired the site, the museum board hired Ken Rush as its first paid director. Ken showed up fresh out of college but he stayed until his retirement a few years ago. Today, Ken’s work is carried forward by a dedicated local board of directors and staff led by Mitchell Hicks. I can’t wait to see what they do with this new opportunity.
A couple years ago, David Crosson, retired Executive Director for the California Historical Society, and his wife, Natalie, visited here. My hubby and I toured them around the Tennessee Overhill for three days. David’s priority was to visit the Ducktown Basin Museum.
We are blessed that a small group of visionaries saved a precious historic resource for us. We are blessed that a new generation of visionaries is following their path. Finally, we are grateful that the Tennessee Historical Commission continues to nurture a historic treasure that speaks to a unique chapter in Tennessee’s history.
Recommended reading:
“Ducktown Back in Raht’s Time” by R.E. Barclay
“Tennessee’s Great Copper Basin” by Harriet Frye
