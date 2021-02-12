First, let me remind everyone that the Great Backyard Bird Count starts today (Feb. 12-15).
You can still sign up at www.birdcount.org
Now, let me ask, where were you in 2004? The world population was 6.4 billion people, give or take a few. That was the year Ken Jennings began his 74-game winning streak on Jeopardy and Sherpa Pemba Dorjce climbed Mt. Everest in a record-breaking 8 hours and 10 minutes.
A decomposing whale on a beach in Taiwan got so full of gas it exploded! Mark Zuckerberg launched Facebook and, on April 1 (so nobody knew if it was real or not), Google mail began.
An environmentalist, Wangari Maathi of Kenya, won the Nobel Peace Prize. George W. Bush was re-elected. Yasser Arafat, the Palestinian Liberation Organization chairman, and former U.S. President Ronald Reagan both died. Kanye West’s debut album was recorded and Michael Moore’s film, “Fahrenheit 9/11,” won the Cannes Festival Palme d’Or, a first for a documentary.
In the last week of December, a 9.2-magnitude earthquake occurred near Sumatra, which triggered a tsunami so strong that at some beaches there was a wall of water 90 feet high. The tsunami caused over 230,000 deaths around the Indian Ocean.
In sports, Athens (the OTHER Athens) hosted the Summer Olympics where Michael Phelps dominated the swimming events. Phil Mickelson won his first major golf title and 27-year-old Tom Brady led the New England Patriots to a Super Bowl win.
Now we find ourselves in 2021. The world population, in spite of COVID-19’s best efforts, has grown to 7.8 billion people, give or take a few. Face mask fashions and vaccination schedules are on everyone’s mind.
Already so much has happened in the first 45 days it stands out as an eventful year. And 44-year-old Tom Brady just led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win.
My point is that between 2004 and now was a long time: 17 years, in fact.
This year, billions of “Brood X” or “Seventeen Year” cicadas are due to emerge from the soil. The last time they were above ground was in 2004. Talk about lockdown!
There are many kinds of cicadas, a harmless insect that resembles a giant hard-shelled fly. Most species of cicada emerge every year.
There is one kind that stays underground for 13 years. But the kind that makes a spectacular entrance in the eastern United States, known as Brood X, only comes out every 17 years.
They emerge from the ground in swarms of mature nymphs. Then they climb up into trees, shed their pale exoskeletons and become black adults with red eyes and legs. Once their wings dry, they fly off.
The way you know they are in the neighborhood is that the males start a deafening mating hum to attract the females. This cacophony will continue for a few weeks. Buy earplugs.
Next, the females climb onto thin woody branches and lay hundreds of eggs. At this point the adults will die. In another couple of weeks, the eggs hatch, the immature ant-like nymphs drop down to the ground and, using their strong front legs, burrow in.
They typically bury themselves between six inches and 30 inches below the ground. There they will spend the next 17 years molting five times as they mature and grow, living on juices from the roots of perennial plants.
Cicadas are not dangerous or poisonous in any way. You can eat them if you want (recommended fried with garlic). I’m sure they taste like chicken.
Frogs, raccoons, birds, cats and fish love to gorge themselves on cicadas, who are helpless to defend themselves. Their only salvation is that there are too many cicadas swarming at once for their predators to eat them all – sort of an all-you-can-eat buffet.
At some point the diners have to step away from the “table” and whichever cicadas are left uneaten will survive to reproduce. On their part, cicadas love to gorge themselves on tree sap. Cicadas do not damage mature trees, but if you plant saplings this spring, it is suggested that you either wait until after the cicadas are gone or you put up netting to protect the young plants.
Cicadas are good for the soil. They keep it aerated while living there and their exoskeletons and bodies replenish the soil with nutrients.
Since there are billions of them, you could look at it as something of a horror flick, which it is. But you could also think of it as a biological miracle, which it is. Hopefully you can enjoy the event without feeling the need to reach for your can of Raid. Cicadas already have to contend with ravenous predators eating them and equally ravenous developers paving parking lots above their heads.
Don’t make them suffer from pesticides as well! Don’t poison your cat or the birds in your backyard who might not be able to resist a quick snack. If you are staying home this spring, you will have a local reality show to entertain you. They have already begun emerging in some areas of Virginia.
I wonder what we will we be doing in 2037 when our friends come back for another visit. The world population is expected to be close to 9 billion people, give or take a few.
There are dire predictions of rising sea levels, extreme climatic conditions and as much as 20% of the world’s species going extinct (good to know the cicadas are staying safe). But I prefer to believe that with Greta Thunberg as prime minister of Sweden and Amanda Gorman president of the U.S., some of those environmental catastrophes will be averted.
The really important question remaining: at 60 years of age, will Tom Brady still be able to bring home a Super Bowl win?
Kathryn Hunter is from McMinn County and holds a bachelor’s degree in Forest Resource Management from the University of Idaho and a Master of Forestry from Yale University. She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries.
