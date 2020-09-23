I woke up this morning with a start.
The nightmare from which I awoke was the music of Autumn Leaves and Roger Williams’ piano in an endless loop. The song is beautiful and the magical tinkling of Roger’s keys is usually a soothing refrain; that is until I realized that it is autumn and the leaves of red and gold that drift by my window are falling on my yard.
I love trees and their millions of leaves that cloak them in green finery; they sustain us, give us life and are truly beautiful. As long as they are on the trees I have no beef with leaves, but when they land in the yard — my yard — it’s a different story.
When I was a kid, autumn leaves were great. Dad would rake them into big piles and we kids would run belly-flopping into the piles scattering leaves over large areas of the freshly raked lawn and dad, threatening to draw and quarter us, would merrily commence raking again.
I’m not 100% sure if he was smiling as he raked or merrily gritting his teeth, but trooper that he was, rake he did. Leaf raking became something of a neighborhood ritual as all joined in to help each other in the annual clean up: drag out the big tarp, rake the leaves and schlep them to the burning heap.
It was a cathartic joint effort usually followed by steaming cups of cocoa and maybe an adult beverage for the dads; repeat weekly as needed. This was in the years BB: Before Blowers.
Now we hear the raucous roar of the mighty leaf blower, snarling on the autumn air from dawn to dusk, a cacophony enough to raise the dead. Leaf blowers come in all sizes, types and velocities, but all of them are loud, obnoxious and create wind speeds best left to your basic tornado.
There are the wimpy little electric ones that merely push the leaves around like dusting with a dish towel; the gas powered smaller hand-held jobs; industrial strength backpack monsters that pile up leaves, lawn ornaments and unsecured domestic animals; and then there are the behemoth blowers from hell like your neighbor has.
It attains wind speed velocities of 500 miles per hour and will dismantle a Super Walmart, turning it into a flattened slag heap in 23 minutes. It requires a 15 minute notification period of warning sirens and flashing lights before cutting it loose.
Trees sway, leaves retreat and acreage is swept clean in minutes. Amazing! Fast! Done!
Leaf blowers, though, for all their apparent value, are the major contributing factor to the dissolution of the American family and the disappearance of neighborly camaraderie. These things are built for speed-raking: get out, get done and get in.
No kids cannonballing into the pile, no neighborly chit chat while hanging around the burn pile, no cocoa, no fun. The kids no longer play Splat the Pile, preferring to “Like” and “Tweet” and the neighbors, who rarely even know each other, furtively peek through the blinds while jealously plotting to one-up the other neighbors by acquiring the latest, greatest super-blower that not only atomizes leaves, but obliterates 18 wheelers and small sub divisions.
Like speed-raking, we live our stop-watch lives on speed dial: texting, e-mailing, web-surfing and eschewing the slower pace of life, preferring instead to careen through our days at break-neck speed.
As a paean to our penchant for the solitary fast lane the Lord gave us fight songs and football. Unfortunately, in an irony of nature, football is simultaneously scheduled with burgeoning piles of fallen leaves; another one of Mother Nature’s clever little tricks.
The games provide a release valve for the pressures of modern life and a kind of bonding with friends, family members or fellow fanatics. But Nature’s unfortunate scheduling conflict is in large part the reason for quickly buttoning up a project, a meeting or a family outing leaving no time for hobnobbing, reflecting or for leaf raking; git ’er done we’ve got a game to watch!
So God gave us blowers.
Jock Davidson is an Athens resident who writes this column for The DPA. Contact him at jockdsmail@aol.com
