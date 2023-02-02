When Bizzy (30 lbs.) accosted Hobrook (75 lbs.) barking aggressively right in her face, it could have turned ugly. Holbrook was a boxer/pit bull mix, not known for their patience, and Bizzy’s head could have quite literally fit into Holbrook’s mouth. The little head and the big mouth were only inches apart. Not to mention Bizzy was the visitor, so Holbrook could have reasoned that she was just protecting her own territory. But what did Holbrook choose to do? She lay down on top of Bizzy, embracing Bizzy between her front paws and acted like a thunder blanket until Bizzy calmed down. Then they both got up and behaved themselves for the rest of the day.
I was honored to witness this interaction. Holbrook had every excuse to be violent. Her breeding predisposed her to an aggressive response. She was clearly the stronger dog. Her territory was threatened and she was being provoked. She even had a troubled puppyhood, as she was found wandering in the Arizona desert, malnourished and abandoned. She had every excuse to turn violent, but she chose not to.
It was quite a lesson in the power of nonviolent response.
In the two weeks between Martin Luther King Day and the beginning of Black History Month, our nation has seen several mass shootings and the horrific attack on Tyre Nichols; not a great tribute to MLK’s nonviolent teachings.
Dr. King was greatly influenced by Mahatma Gandhi, who was influenced by Buddha. The idea is that active nonviolence is not just a response to violence, it is a lifestyle. It is not fleeing from violence, it is standing up to violence. Dr. King felt that resisting in a nonviolent way was a sign of courage and strength, whereas using violence showed weakness.
According to the King Institute at Stanford University, Dr. King identified six key principals of nonviolence:
1. Resisting evil without resorting to violence;
2. Using friendship and understanding rather than humiliation;
3. Opposing the evil itself, rather than the people doing evil actions;
4. Being willing to suffer without retaliating;
5. Refusing to do not just physical harm but also spiritual violence (refusing to shoot, refusing to hate)
6. Believing in the future, and that the universe is on the side of justice.
Nonviolence isn’t an easy choice to make because there are always “justifiable” reasons to fight. Ukraine tried to be non-aggressive towards Russia, but in the end, they have had to resort to full scale war. When an active shooter entered a ballroom last week, the owner had to use violence to take him down.
But active nonviolence can work. In the 1960s, our own Civil Rights Movement was largely nonviolent. In 1989, the Velvet Revolution in Czechoslovakia forced the end of Communist Party rule after just one week of peaceful protests.
Aggressive talk has somehow become acceptable, especially on social media. No matter how bland the topic, it seems every “conversation” eventually becomes a hate-filled political and moral diatribe. With that much vitriol happening every day in every corner of the internet, it is not surprising that people have forgotten how to control their emotions and tempers.
I did some research on how someone could interfere, peacefully, if they found themselves a witness or victim of violence.
In the case of active shooters, everything has been calmly planned. You will not convince them to stop. For those people, escape or hide if you can. If you can find a way to stop them, do it.
In the case of rage-driven violence, such as the police attack in Memphis, the brain has actually changed momentarily so that the frontal cortex has lost control of reason. Instead, fight-or-flight has taken over. An enraged person is literally “seeing red” and may not be able to gain control without help.
When trying to stop rage-induced violence, and remember it might be dangerous to interfere, it does not help to yell at someone to stop, or to scream that they are murdering their victim. You are just adding more chaos. Raising your voice, rolling eyes, arguing, taking sides, losing your temper, getting up close to their face or saying, “Calm down” will not help. The violence could escalate and you could be in more danger than before.
In order to deescalate violence, you should stay calm, speak slowly and softly, use the person’s name, make intermittent eye contact, leave some distance and give some options or ask them for some ideas on how to resolve the issue.
One expert, Doug Noll, says that 95% of the time, rage is caused by anger, frustration, anxiety, fear or a feeling of disrespect. He claims that guessing what the person is fired up about can settle things down in less than two minutes. He recommends continuously and repeatedly guessing, “You are angry,” “You are frustrated,” etc. until you get the person’s attention and they respond with a yes. At that point, he says the person’s frontal cortex begins to wake up and reason can prevail once again.
Most of us have the choice to live nonviolently and peacefully. I don’t pretend to be as wise as Dr. King or Gandhi, but I hope I am as wise as Holbrook. If she can choose to be peaceful, I can too.
Thoreau said in his essay on “Civil Disobedience,” it is not enough to wish for justice or vote for justice, we must be just. We must not tolerate or support injustice done by other people, by the government or by ourselves.
You could paraphrase that to say, it is not enough to wish for peace or vote for peace, we must all live peacefully. Our “peacekeepers” must live up to their name.
Dr. King said, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that. The beauty of nonviolence is that in its own way and in its own time it seeks to break the chain reaction of evil.”
Kathryn Hunter studied forestry at the University of Idaho and Yale University. She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries.
She is the author of “Random Thoughts for a Friday Morning: A Collection of Contemporary Essays.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.