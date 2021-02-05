This past two weeks have been a treasure trove of news bits, from the huge GameStop debacle to vaccine shortages to trials in the US Congress and gun-toting members of the same body.
It just wears me out with the 24/7 news cycles and I have begun looking for much more positive “breaking news.”
I ran across a tidbit that somehow seemed like I could devise a column from a tad more research and behold, here it is.
It seems, due to higher demands and decreased supply chain problems, the nation’s cereal industry is experiencing shortages of certain brands. Specifically, Grape-Nuts, which has been around since 1897, is not as plentiful.
Oddly, the cereal does not contain grapes or nuts, but wheat and barley. The processing causes a fruity aroma that led to the naming and the crunchiness of the product.
Charles William (C.W.) Post, an inventor and businessman, made his fortune in farm equipment and land development in Texas and started the Postum Cereal Company.
He was accused of stealing recipes from Will Kellogg, including the iconic Cornflakes. Kellogg’s Malted Nuts became Grape-Nuts when Post absconded with the original formula.
Post had a long history of depression and, in 1914, committed suicide. The company and about $33 million went to his daughter, Marjorie, who continued to run the cereal giant. She married prominent investor E.F. Hutton, as well as three others, all ending in divorce.
An interesting connection to modern day news is Marjorie built Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, between 1924 and 1927. Her intent was to have the 126 room, 62,500 square foot structure serve as a winter retreat for presidents and foreign dignitaries.
The eccentric heiress willed the complex, then a National Historic Landmark, to the National Park Service in 1980.
Donald Trump purchased the property in 1985 for $10 million and converted it to a resort status.
While there are considered to be over 1,000 brands of cereals in the nation, the market had been slipping 1-2% per year over the last five years. A resurgence occurred during the COVID-19 devastated 2020, as more folks ate breakfast at home and reached for “comfort” foods, which cereals have been.
The five top best sellers in terms of revenue and boxes sold are:
1) Cheerios. These were originally called “Cheerioats” in 1941, but
got their forever name in 1945;
2) Honey Nut Cheerios;
3) Frosted Flakes;
4) Honey Bunches of Oats and
5) Cinnamon Toast Crunch.
Cheerios garnered $435 million thanks to the sale of over 139 million boxes. That, my friends, is one unbelievable boatload of the cute round “Os.”
I ate them as a kid, with a spoonful of sugar on top, and now consume way too many boxes of Honey-Nut Cheerios. Fortunately, I traded the spoonful of sweet stuff for fruits.
Other cereals I have enjoyed over my seven-plus decades include: Rice Krispies, Frosted Mini-Wheats, Cornflakes (frosted or plain), Corn-Pops, Special-K and some I can’t recall. But, they never pleased my palate the way Cheerios do.
I also spent a lot of mornings reading the box — back and sides. I remember how excited I would become when there was a “prize” inside, from small books to all kinds of charms and trinkets. What a treat to be young and gullible.
The cereal market hauled in about $11 billion last year. The Grape-Nuts spokesperson indicated it should be back on the shelves by late spring, which is good news for longtime fans.
As I put this column to bed, I must unveil a cereal confession. Since my early youth, I have been a milk-sipper after all the cereal is finished. You know what I mean, because I bet tons of you older folks have done it also.
Drinking the milk straight from the bowl was, and still is, one of life’s little pleasures.
The art of properly draining the last of the milk without slopping it everywhere, down your chin or on the table, has been perfected over many, many years. I realize it can be labeled uncouth or disgusting or any other term proper folks wish to use.
But, I have enjoyed the last few years, much to their parents’ dismay, teaching my sweet 6- and 8-year-old grand girls this dying art. I know I have given them a lifetime memory when they look at me with those precious eyes and produce those giggles. And, it doesn’t get any better than that.
Until next time: “Pay attention, don’t let life go by you. Fall in love with the back of your cereal box.” — Jerry Seinfeld
“Like religion, politics and family planning, cereal is not a topic to be brought up in public. It’s too controversial.” — Erma Bombeck
“I won’t eat any cereal that doesn’t turn the milk purple.” — Bill Watterson
Dr. Shelley Griffith is a retired Athens physician who writes this column for The DPA.
