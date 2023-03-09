Last night, Jax and I went on a walk.
For the last month or so, I’ve combated an alarming exercise slump by walking him every night the weather permits. Each time we’ve been going one telephone pole farther than the time before, and that’s been adding up. We’re walking almost an hour now, and along a hilly course that frees the pleasure-inducing chemicals in my brain, a sensation I had been doing without.
I say “alarming” because I’ve read that, at my age (68), one can continue exercising much longer than we tend to think. However, the danger is running out of comebacks. One of these days, a slump won’t have a comeback right behind it. That prospect has been haunting me. I rarely go more than a few minutes without thinking “you are 68 years old” — an annoyance I’ve grown accustomed to during my waking hours, but one that still surprises me when I wake up and think it in the middle of the night. When Jax and I set out last night, I had two goals: To reach the next telephone pole and to come up with a topic for this column.
At the beginning of our journeys, I can’t concentrate well due to Jax’s need to poop at least twice and to pee, with great variations in volume, several times. To satisfy these requirements requires much contemplation on his part. Often he stops but does neither, yet never does he stop and do both. After a half-mile or so, I lose patience with him and give him some gentle yanks on the leash after first checking to see that no one is watching. I don’t want to be seen as being unkind to a dumb animal. He is not a dumb animal, and the leash is our language.
Once we settled into a predictable if petty pace, I began taking note of the houses we passed, feeling like a spy, invisible in the darkness. Taking cues from the vehicles in the driveways, the landscaping of the lawns, the flickering of the televisions, I wonder about the lives going on within. I imagine most of those lives as being more stable and secure than my own. I feel tinges of envy. Don’t compare your insides with other people’s outsides, I remind myself.
Then I remember my nocturnal wanderings along the streets of Fort Sanders in Knoxville, amid the aged Victorians, whose inhabitants cared little for curtains, too busy in Bohemia to care who saw what. Once, a few blinks of an eye ago, I was one of them. My stomach sinks. I remember walking down the stairs of my final Fort Sanders apartment for the last time, at 1805 Highland Avenue in 1989, thinking you are walking away from your youth, you are in exile. What is the connection, the common thread, between this life and that? My gut hits bottom, then rebounds. I love that feeling. I cultivate it.
We reach the top of a rise. To our right is an open field and beyond it headlights on the road out of town. I remember, when I was a boy, my father would take us to the airport, where we’d sit on lawn chairs outside a chain link fence and watch the departures, certain that each flight would find its way to a fresh history. The arrivals seemed insignificant. Every other summer, my mother, my brother and I would be on one of those departures, bound for Vancouver, British Columbia, where she was raised. Every other summer, we had a second life to live. It’s been 30 years now. I’ll never be there again. You never know, you say. Yes, I do. I won’t.
We reach the turn-around point, and now Jax is pulling me home. We’re about 45 minutes into it now. There will not be, not tonight, a telephone pole too far. We have it made. I’m thinking of baseball in Wayne Kilgore’s backyard, his father watching Saturday baseball on a tiny black-and-white television on the patio. I remember the first time I ran the half-mile, in gym class in the seventh grade, thinking this is what you can be good at. And the last time, at the State Championships in Nashville in 1972. Frank and I bicycling the Natchez Trace, all 435 miles of it. Running the 5Ks with Charlie Engel. Falling off the cliff into middle age yet suddenly winning my age group upon turning 40. The intervals on the bicycle until Covid closed the gym. Then the blue days on the Hiwassee, the walks in the National Forest until gas got too high. All that exhausted me and slowed my fast thoughts. And now this, just this. We’re done. Jax gets his treat.
In the car, soaked in the first sweat of another season. That’s enough for now. It’s as if I’ve held a rope in outstretched arms, each end pressed by a finger and a thumb. I’ve brought the two ends together, and what lies between has disappeared.
