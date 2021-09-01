Unless you are living completely off-the-grid, I’m sure you’ve been bombarded with varying opinions, facts, testimonials, pleas, persuasions and even threats concerning masks and vaccines. There are so many voices coming at us from so many different places it is easy to get overwhelmed by it all.
But as Christians, how are we supposed to respond? What are we supposed to do?
I have an opinion, but I suspect it’s not what you’re expecting. For one, I’m not going to tell you to wear or not wear a mask. I’m not going to encourage you to get the vaccine, nor am I going to encourage you to refrain from it.
I don’t have to live with the consequences of your choice — you do.
You may read this and think, “You’ll wish you encouraged folks to get a vaccine when someone breathes COVID all over you!”
Calm down, Jeanna. Your fears are not my fears. I choose to believe the Word of God over the worries of any sickness or disease.
A thousand may fall at my side, and ten thousand at my right hand; but it shall not come near me (reference Psalm 91:7).
But let’s take it back to the beginning: as Christians, how are we supposed to respond? I would recommend that with any question, you consult the Bible and the Holy Spirit for leadership and guidance.
Concerning masks, I want to address a meme I saw circulating on Facebook last week. The text of it was from Paul’s letter to the church at Philippi, “Let each of you look not only to your own interests, but also to the interests of others” (Philippians 2:4 [MEV]).
The scripture was accompanied by a drawing of multiple folks wearing masks, all different nationalities and genders. The obvious intent is to manipulate Christians into wearing masks.
I personally don’t give in to mass manipulation. I’m not convinced Jesus would have given into this one either.
I get it. Conventional wisdom, or in this case the wisdom of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), recommends the wearing of masks in indoor public places. Would Jesus go against conventional wisdom, such as the CDC?
How about leprosy? There are whole passages in the Old Testament (reference Leviticus 13 and 14) concerning how lepers are to be separated from the rest of the people and even their garments are to be burned. However, the Gospels record Jesus ignoring this law: “And then a leper came and worshipped Him, saying, ‘Lord, if You are willing, You can make me clean.’ Jesus reached out His hand and touched him, saying, ‘I will. Be clean.’ And immediately his leprosy was cleansed” (Matthew 8:2,3 MEV).
Not only did Jesus disregard the conventional wisdom of the day, He went contrary to the ceremonial Jewish laws of the land. He touched a leper, which should have made Him unclean. The result was quite the contrary.
Jesus didn’t fear the leprosy, because He knew He had something more powerful in Him, something that not only protected Him from the leprosy but cured anyone with it outright. You, too, Dear Reader can walk in that power and anointing.
It’s what we’re called to do. We’re supposed to heal the afflicted, not shame people for their nonconformance.
Now with that said, if you are more comfortable wearing a mask then by all means, wear a mask. But do it in faith. Or as Paul wrote, “The faith that you have, have as your own conviction before God. Happy is he who does not condemn himself in what he approves. But he who doubts is condemned … because it is not from faith, for whatever is not from faith is sin” (Romans 14:22,23 [MEV]).
Concerning vaccine mandates, I am aware there are some businesses in East Tennessee requiring vaccines as a condition of continued employment. I’ve been approached by a couple of people asking how I think they should respond.
First, let’s examine the words of Jesus, “I can of mine own self do nothing: as I hear, I judge: and my judgment is just; because I seek not mine own will, but the will of the Father which hath sent me” (John 5:30). Jesus didn’t heal people of His own volition, He did it as He was led by His Father.
Earlier in the chapter He said, “… the Son can do nothing of Himself, but what He sees the Father do; for whatever He does, the Son also does in like manner” (John 5:19b [NKJV]).
Jesus didn’t do miracles because He was God incarnate, He did them as a man following the leadership of the Holy Spirit within Him. He was our example of how we should walk in this life, not following our own will but that of the Father.
I’m sure some of you are wondering what this has to do with vaccines. I contend it has everything to do with them. The ultimate question is, what is the Holy Spirit leading you to do? Can you separate yourself from all the voices and hear from God for yourself? He will lead you and guide you into all truth (reference John 16:13).
Am I recommending you take the vaccine, Dear Reader? No, but I’m not recommending you refrain from it either. It is not up to me to decide your fate, nor is your choice anyone else’s responsibility.
Regardless of which decision you make, there are going to be those who disagree with your choice, some of them vehemently so.
The only way you are going to have peace with your decision is to know you are being obedient to the voice of the Lord.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
