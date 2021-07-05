An Attitude of Gratitude
Friend, you and I need to know that the use of the term “clean” here means “acceptable to God in worship.” Contrariwise, the expression “unclean” means unacceptable to God and banned from the tabernacle, or sometimes (in the case of skin diseases) from the encampment itself.
This mixture of food, health, sanitation and ritual laws is thus aimed at helping the covenant people to show that they belong to God and reflect his purity (holiness, Leviticus 11:44–45). The laws seem to be partly a matter of simple hygiene and partly symbolic obedience, but always in light of the divine presence (Leviticus 15:31). (Read the Bible Book by Book)
Verse 46 reads, “They must live alone; they must live outside the camp.” It should be noted that this is different from the period of “isolation,” the purpose of which was to determine whether the disease was active or not (see verses 4 & 10–11).
Here the presence of active disease had already been confirmed, so a quarantine was imposed. No matter how long it took, the person needed to be healed from the disease (Leviticus 14:3) before they could start the required ritual purification procedures (14:4–20) and eventually move back into the camp.
The primary purpose of the quarantine was to prevent the spread of ceremonial impurity in the camp and to the tabernacle (see verse 3; reference Leviticus 15:31). Of course, it would also help prevent the spread of the actual disease if it was contagious, but many of the people with such diseases were not contagious, so that was not the main point. (NIV Biblical Theology Study Bible)
Within this passage of scripture, we discover what some theologians call “the grateful Samaritan.” When some lepers sought healing from Jesus, He simply commanded them to go and show themselves to a priest. (Luke 5:12-14)
The implication is that their faith would be demonstrated by their obedience and would lead to their cure. All showed faith and were cured, but only one stopped to praise God and to thank Jesus for his cure. Jesus commented on the ungratefulness of the others (all presumably Jews) and confirmed that the Samaritan’s faith had made him well both in body and soul.
The story is both an illustration of wonder-working faith (reference verse 6) and a lesson on the need for gratitude as part of faith. (New Bible Commentary)
The text reveals that the “ten lepers” recognized Jesus as Lord, for they addressed Him as “Master” (verse 13). They also knew that they did not deserve to be cured.
They had no “right” to be healthy, for they said to Him, “have mercy on us.” Mercy is always undeserved favor. These men were asking for grace, something God is eager to give.
Perhaps they knew they were sinners and saw their illness as a part of God’s judgment on their sin. In any case, they were not demanding a right but rather were asking for something above and beyond that. (Zondervan KJV Commentary)
“Show yourselves unto the priests.” (verse 14) Notably, this was normal procedure after a cure (see Leviticus 13:2-3; 14:2-32).
In this case, it was an act of faith. The only way the men could carry out this command was to do so in faith that they were healed and “as they went, they were cleansed.” The best way to demonstrate repentance and faith is to be obedient to Jesus Christ.
These men did what Jesus said, thus showing their willingness to submit to Him as Lord and their faith that He would heal them. God moved in response to their faith.
“One of them” (verse 15). Only one of the men returned to thank Jesus for healing him, the “Samaritan” (verse 16). Jews did not normally associate with Samaritans (see John 4:9), but it appears that leprosy broke down some social barriers while erecting others. (Zondervan)
Jesus was not ungrateful to this man who showed such dedication. Rather, He was making an observation about human nature. People often turn to God in a crisis, see Him move in response to their faith, and then forget Him when their situation improves.
This passage should be a reminder that God notices this and is not pleased. One’s gratitude and faith should be constant, not something given only in time of need.
The New International Version Biblical Theological Study Bible provides this summarization: “In the midst of Jesus being rejected by the Jewish leaders, this account not only focuses on Jesus the healer but contrasts how Jews and a Samaritan respond to Jesus’ mercy. A Gentile leper in the region of Samaria who is healed from a distance responds with praise and thanksgiving. It echoes Elisha’s healing of a Gentile (2 Kings 5:1–19a), which must have been of major significance because Jesus notes this episode at the beginning of his ministry” (Luke 4:27).
Church Supply Pastor and Christian columnist Dr. Wayne M. Williams presently resides in Athens with his wife of 39 years, Lita. For additional study notes, see the Facebook page International Sunday School Lessons.
