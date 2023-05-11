In the children’s classic, "The Phantom Tollbooth" by Norton Juster and Jules Feiffer, a boy named Milo goes on a quest to discover himself and rescue the Princesses Rhyme and Reason. On the way, he is accompanied by the ticking Watchdog and meets up with the Whether Man. After rescuing Rhyme and Reason and setting them free in the world again, a secret is revealed to Milo which could not be shared until his quest was finished. The secret? His quest was impossible. As the author points out, it is amazing how many impossible things can be accomplished if you think they are possible.
As always throughout history, we have a lot of problems that need solving, but we don’t seem to be making much progress. I think part of the trouble is that we are relying on adults to fix things, but speaking as an adult, I know that at some point I started listening to the naysayers, believing in impossible. And once we believe something is impossible, it absolutely is.
Luckily, the world has a remarkable, renewable natural resource that can carry on after the adults burn out. The resource? Teenagers, with their limitless enthusiasm, curiosity and determination, of course!
When she was 15, Malala Yousafzai was shot by a Taliban gunman in Pakistan because she had the audacity to go to school. She became an international voice for education, especially for girls in traditional countries where they might be denied the right to attend school.
She said, “One child, one teacher, one book, one pen can change the world.”
In 2014, she became the youngest person to ever receive the Nobel Peace Prize.
Greta Thunberg, a Swedish teen, became a climate change activist who shamed adults all around the world for failing to act.
She said, “You must unite behind the science. You must take action. You must do the impossible because giving up can never be an option.”
It is inspiring and terrifying to see these young women shoulder the weight of the world, seemingly alone. How can one or two teenagers really save the world?
Luckily, they are not the only teens working on global issues, they are just the most famous. Here in McMinn County, we have reason to be optimistic about the future. If you were at a recent McMinn Board of Education meeting, you saw STEAM Coordinator Cindy Moses present several local youths who have excelled in science and technology with projects that address some of the most serious issues of our time. If you want to be inspired, just look at some of the local entries to the Chattanooga Regional Science and Engineering Fair competition.
Two Central High School students designed an app to help drivers whose cars have broken down get back on the road faster.
Also from Central, two other students have invented an environmentally-safe candle that will prevent injuries and fires.
Two McMinn High students created a prototype for a fire-resistant house.
Two other McMinn High students won first place in Energy - Sustainable Materials and Design for their project on materials that are best for withstanding floods.
Also from McMinn, two students' project was, “Does Watts Bar Lake Still Contain Polychlorinated Biphenyls (PCB)?” where they took water samples from the lake for analysis. They won first place Earth and Environmental Science and the U.S. Stockholm Junior Water Prize.
Two more students experimented with using plastic to create fuel which would have the double benefit of removing plastic from the landfill and making us less dependent on fossil fuel. They dissolved plastic in several chemicals creating methyl nitrate which they are using to run a motor. These students are juniors at McMinn High School. After winning the District competition, they competed at the Regional Science and Technology Fair in Chattanooga, where they won 1st in Chemistry, 2nd place overall and were awarded an all-expense paid trip to the International Science and Tech Fair in Dallas on May 14. There they will get to attend seminars, lectures and, of course, see all the impossible things that their peers from around the world have been accomplishing. These students were also recognized by the local chapter of the American Chemical Society at their most recent meeting.
Last year, two McMinn students competed at the international level with a project about carbon capture. And next year? Ms. Moses says she might push to do more in AI.
Change is inevitable, especially in technology, so she says, “We’ve just gotta buckle up and embrace it!”
Congratulations to this year’s STEAM student competitors, their science teacher-mentors, Ms. Moses and all the proud parents.
It is easy to fall into the mindset that the world is in big trouble, with issues so enormous they can never be fixed. But then I look at the youth. It makes me hopeful knowing that even in our small community we have so many gifted and determined teens who are willing and eager to tackle today’s problems. In large cities and tiny villages in every corner of the world, other teens are trying similar projects.
Malala said, “Let us make our future now, and let us make our dreams tomorrow’s reality.”
It won’t be easy. There will be unexpected obstacles to reaching their dreams. But at the end of their quest, let’s hope our teenagers learn the real secret: It was absolutely possible.
