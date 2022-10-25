In the fall of my senior year in high school, as the air was cooling and the cross-country season was upon us, my friends Wendell, Ashley, Jon, and I set a goal for ourselves - to win the two-mile relay at the Tennessee State Track and Field Championships in the spring and to set the school record in the process of doing so.
We had all run cross-country together since the seventh grade, but Jon was the only one of us who had any real ambition. Wendell, Ashley, and I were content with being better than average. I said we set a goal for ourselves, but really it was Jon who set the goal for us.
Spring snuck in and we were running a hilly eight-mile course around Kingsport three times a week. The other two days we ran as many as 12 quarter miles with short breaks between each. Jon never let us forget why we were doing this. He praised us, insulted us, laughed with us, brainwashed us really. A dream became an obsession. At the state championships, we were only partially successful. We did set the school record, but we lost the race by an eyelash, settling for second. That was good enough for me. I had run the best race in my life. Sitting in the infield gasping for breath and watching my hamstrings clench, I was sure I saw every color more distinctly than ever before. As if it were yesterday, I remember thinking that life could never be better than this.
And that is not a good thought for a 17-year-old to have.
Last weekend, the Philadelphia Phillies won the National League Championship and are set to play the Houston Astros in the World Series. I have been a Phillies fan since 1964, when I was 10 years old and Richie Allen was a rookie third baseman, a charismatic iconoclast who seemed to revel in the distaste of the Phillies' faithless yet persistent fans. I loved him for that. Being a Phillies fan is not like being a Braves fan. Over the long haul, you lose more than you win, and you have no idiotic mass chant to distract you from the game. Being a Phillies fan is difficult and lonely unless you live in Philadelphia. Then it is only difficult. Over the past 58 years, I have tried to force the Phillies out of my life several times, but it never lasts. The emotional bond, the ancient history, is too strong.
This postseason has been like a dream, like a movie, a Cinderella story as Billy Murray might say.
The Phillies have won nine out of 11 games and every one of their five home games. When Bryce Harper hit the home run that put the Phillies ahead to stay, for a moment the world seemed a perfect place. Who could ask for anything more? Yet this morning when I woke up, I knew there was something I should be happy about, but it took me more than a moment to remember what it was. Even then, my little world seemed the same as before, a life I know I should always feel grateful for but only occasionally do. I told myself the thrill of victory would last longer if they win the World Series.
And that is not a good thought for a 68-year-old to have.
When an acquaintance of mine from church began her recovery from major back surgery, she asked me if I could bring her dog to see her in the rehab facility. I said sure. It was the right thing to do. Of course it developed that she wanted to see the dog every day. I said sure. It was the right thing to do.
The days turned into months. I wish I could tell you I entered her room every day in a spirit of Christian compassion. But I didn't. Sometimes I went full of resentment. Resentment against what or whom? I don't know, but I sure had it. We had some really good talks, about her long life and all the people she knew here in Athens. When that happened, I stayed longer than I'd planned. Other times, I was irritated at her for not taking physical therapy seriously enough. I'm sure she became annoyed at me for checking the time on my phone every few minutes.
Then she passed. I was among those in the room as her pulse finally dropped to zero. Only then did I realize we had become friends. I realized that I would have mourned anyone if I were in the room as their lives slipped away, wishing they had more time, just one more chance. Those are good thoughts to have, but thoughts are not facts unless validated by action.
I believe that every human heart has an impulse to honor, justice, fairness, and love, and that these impulses are ineradicable. Our true measure is the degree to which we uphold them. Too often my best thoughts come too late, which is painful, but still a reminder that I'm capable of them.
