To the editor,
What if someone told you that, by writing the story of Cain and Abel, the author of Genesis meant to encourage readers to go kill their brothers? You might laugh at first, until you saw the earnest, outraged look in their eye.
After that, you’d probably think to yourself, “Wow, this person has profoundly missed the point of that story.”
The McMinn County School Board is filled with well-meaning people who have profoundly missed the point of one narrative. "Maus," the award-winning graphic novel by Art Spiegelman, was recently removed from the eighth-grade curriculum. In their objections to the narrative, which follows the experiences of Spiegelman’s father through the horrors of the Holocaust, opposers cite the book’s language and a brief instance of partial female nudity. For the most part, these objections don’t scare me because I can understand them. While I might not agree with their collective reasoning, I can still comprehend it.
There remains, however, one idea that I simply can’t follow. It’s an idea that repeatedly surfaces in the Jan. 10 meeting transcript. In their discussions of this story, members of the school board seem to suggest that, by describing the inherent violence of the Holocaust, Spiegelman must somehow mean to encourage violent actions.
For example, in one of his comments on Maus, one board member says that “… we don’t need to enable or somewhat promote this stuff. It shows people hanging, it shows them killing kids, why does the educational system promote this kind of stuff, it is not wise or healthy.”
In this moment, the speaker seems to imply that, by accurately teaching about the violence of the Holocaust, educators somehow promote these violent actions to their students. From this line of reasoning, it seems that teachers who refuse to shy away from the atrocious deeds of past generations encourage their students to reenact those atrocities.
These are the words of someone who was never taught to read critically. Far from a promotion of violence, through "Maus," Spiegelman seeks to bear witness to his father’s horrific experiences. By interviewing him about the past, a process which the novel describes in great detail, Spiegelman effectively puts his father on the witness stand, enabling him to describe the full, gruesome extent of crimes against him and the Jewish people. The suggestion that the author intends to “promote” violence by simply speaking honestly shifts the blame onto the witness stand instead of where it truly belongs. The blame lies with the mass murderers, not with those who bear witness to their crimes.
Later in the meeting, I think observant readers once again see a comment which suggests that, by including a certain event in his novel, Spiegelman must intend to promote these actions as worthy of imitation.
As he discusses the novel, a board member says, “I thought the end was stupid to be honest with you. A lot of the cussing had to do with the son cussing out the father, so I don’t really know how that teaches our kids any kind of ethical stuff. It’s just the opposite, instead of treating his father with some kind of respect, he treated his father like he was the victim.”
Although Spiegelman certainly includes a familial fight, this doesn’t mean that he encourages readers to treat their fathers with disrespect or views himself as the biggest victim in their situation.
In order to become a critical reader, a person must consider content in light of its intended meaning. When an author includes a fight between a child and parent in his work, it isn’t necessarily because they intend to promote disrespect, just like bearing witness to past violence isn’t a promotion of violence.
For those who have read the text, ask yourselves, “Does Spiegelman portray himself as being in the right in this situation? Or is his conclusion more nuanced than that?”
I think attentive readers will find that Spiegelman never glorifies his own behavior. The second volume of the text spends ample time detailing his hours of agonizing self-reflection, showing readers that he remains willing to examine his own character. What’s more, the second volume also details the quiet reconciliation between Spiegelman and his father as they opt to continue their interview after the fight, highlighting the importance of respectful, intergenerational conversation.
At the end of the day, I think books like "Maus" prompt these very conversations. And that’s why, as I read the meeting transcript, one statement filled me with absolute dread.
In the middle of their conversation, one board member states, “I think we need to relook at the entire curriculum.”
I’ll admit, sometimes it can prove valuable to reexamine the material given to our students. However, after reading this transcript, I think the perspective that the board members are bringing to this conversation could signal danger ahead. What will happen to the curriculum if we consider every book that describes evil actions as an attempt to promote that evil? How will the students learn about the past if we insist on censoring people who are telling their stories too graphically for our taste? And, most importantly, what books will remain after the intense literary reevaluation that seems to lie ahead?
Carli Moses
Englewood
