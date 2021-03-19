St. Patrick’s Day has come and gone and those of us with even a tad of Irish heritage are still recovering from bouncy Irish melodies, green beer and heavy doses of Bailey’s Cheesecake.
What a fun way to kick off the pre-spring season by honoring the patron saint of Ireland. Records show that Patrick, born Maewyn Succat, in Roman controlled Britain, was kidnapped at age 16 by Irish raiders. He was taken to Ireland, escaped, returned to Britain and became a Christian missionary, eventually returning to the Emerald Isle to carry on his work of preaching Christianity to the masses. He changed his name to Patricius, meaning “father figure,” when he became a priest.
It wasn’t until many centuries after his death that he was proclaimed a saint by popular opinion of the Irish people. No official canonization was ever held for him, but it is possible a bishop at the time gave his blessings to having Patricius become a saint in name only.
After many years of traveling, he is said to have died in either 461 or 492 — no one is certain — at an age between late 40s or 120! He believed in the Holy Trinity — the Father, Son and Holy Spirit — and attributed that to the three leaves of the clover, otherwise known as the “shamrock.”
Observances of his life occurred in the 9th century and one of the first in the United States could have been in 1601 in St. Augustine, Florida. Possibly, New York City had its first celebration in 1722 and Boston followed not long after. Savannah, Georgia, held an 1813 celebration and in 1961, at the suggestion of local restaurant executive Tom Woolley, dyed the Savannah River green.
It didn’t work well and wasn’t tried again. Woolley did claim that he suggested to Chicago Mayor Richard Daley that the Windy City should do it and the Chicago River has been green on St. Paddy’s Day ever since. One little known fact my 8-year-old granddaughter, Camille, told me this week is the original color for honoring St. Patrick was blue. On further research, Henry VIII declared himself king of Ireland and created a blue coat of arms. A number of artists of the era actually painted St. Patrick in blue. Over many years the increasing division of loyalty to either British Royalty or the Irish people led to the Irish Rebellion and green became the color of the Irish commoners. The flag of Ireland is green, white and orange and, after the Irish came into their own, green remained as the “national” color.
Perhaps the most famous symbol of the country besides the shamrock is the leprechaun. Originally called lobaircin, for “small-bodied fellow,” these spirits, in folklore, were cranky, unpleasant and could be good or evil. They were thought of as cobblers mending the shoes of the other fairies.
They claim May 13 as their national holiday.
If you should capture a leprechaun, which is highly unlikely, they are obligated to pay you a “pot of gold” which can be picked up at the end of a rainbow. Since no one has admitted to ever finding said pot, there is still a giant mystery out there yet to be solved. The wearing of the green on March 17 seems to stem from the myth that, in order to be free from being pinched (either by a leprechaun or a friend of one), we must wear something green. It turns out, according to legend, they can’t see us if we wear a green item. Our invisibility then keeps us from being pinched. Tradition says if you don’t wear green, you deserve to be hurt in a minor way, thus the pinching was begun.
Some traditional foods on the holiday menu include: corned beef and cabbage, brioche bread and butter pudding, Guinness chocolate cake with Bailey’s frosting, apple cake with custard topping, shortbread toffee bars with caramel and a solid Bailey’s cheesecake.
The Irish wash these delicious treats down with “green beer,” so named for the green dye mixed with a stout brew.
Irish folk songs are a treat on St. Paddy’s all over the world. You may have heard many of these through the years: Molly Malone, Wild Rover, Whiskey in the Jar, Irish Rover, Mari Mac, Star County Down, and McAlpine’s Fusiliers.
Here in Athens, we have one of the best Celtic groups in Dreams of Kings — Alex and Bailey Dufty and Cameron Cleveland — a dynamic brother trio who know how to capture the true Irish/Celtic spirit. Whenever you get the chance, you need to go see them. You will come away uplifted and singing those melodies for a long time.
Our youngest granddaughter, Adeline, wore green on Wednesday, along with sister Camille. They had some lessons in Irish folklore and ate a new treat, Irish Green doughnuts.
They were pretty cute in their outfits and I guess I will blink a few times and they will be in high school. Such is the rapid transition of memories and passage of time.
Not being melancholic, just real.
My Welsh-Irish ancestry always perks me up on the big day. I try to remain staid and unassuming at my age, but the truth is I would give anything to play along with the brothers, toast a large stein of green beer with my family, and consume an entire Bailey’s cheesecake at one sitting.
The classic Irish blessing is always appropriate and I wish this for you and your family as we begin to work our way back from COVID-19:
May the road rise to meet you
May the wind be always at your back.
May the sun shine warm upon your face;
The rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again,
May God hold you in the palm of his hand.
Dr. Shelley Griffith is a retired Athens physician who writes this column for The DPA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.