Editor’s Note: The following is the conclusion of a two-part column submitted by former Athens Police Chief Cliff Couch.
What can be done to address these issues of minor corruption?
First and foremost, individual government officials have to make a personal choice to set their standard of what’s acceptable very high. We cannot policy our way out of issues.
At the end of the day, the only true solution is for individuals to do the right thing. Government does have an obligation, however, to create a system that discourages these minor corruptions. In this realm, the federal (and most states) government does very well.
There are inspectors general that officials can go to if they see something questionable taking place. IGs operate outside the chain of command of their organizations and are equipped to investigate suspicious incidents without fear of reprisal.
Many states also have some form of ethics board that officials can contact with concerns that might not merit a criminal investigation.
Local governments, however, are often poorly equipped to handle these types of issues. This fact may be partly to blame for the reputation of “good ole boy” behavior accorded to many small towns.
Most local governments don’t have offices of inspectors general. The more common types of local government, in fact, have nowhere for employees to complain about corruption.
The most common type of government is a council-manager government, in which an elected council hires a city manager to run the day-to-day operations of the city. In most of these governments, the city manager is afforded absolute authority over the employees of the city.
He can hire or fire employees at will (meaning he doesn’t need a reason). I’ve personally worked in several entities where the employee was offered the opportunity to appeal disciplinary actions by the manager, but the manager was the person who heard the appeal.
In mayor-council governments, an elected mayor runs the day-to-day operations of the city. He or she usually has similar powers in terms of hiring or firing employees without cause.
While this setup at least allows the possibility that citizens can hold the mayor accountable at election time, it’s still easy to see why an employee would be a fool to speak up about any unethical conduct they might observe at work.
The sad part is that many officials in smaller towns are (unsurprisingly) perfectly OK with these arrangements. While it is entirely possible to set up appropriate accountability measures within town charters and other local documents, a better solution would be for states to ensure they have laws in place to encourage would-be whistleblowers.
There are genuinely good people working in all levels of government and many local governments do indeed have quality protective measures in place. But expecting a governmental entity to police itself, as a general rule, is like asking the noble fox to guard the proverbial henhouse.
We should not be surprised to return from the market to find a fat, smiling fox and a scene of feathery carnage. Oversight is more appropriately dictated by a level of government removed from the issue. In the federalist form of government employed by the U.S., the most appropriate place for ethics safeguards is clearly the state governments.
While many states have whistleblower laws on the books, they often don’t go far enough. Many, for example, prohibit retaliation against whistleblowers and provide that they can sue their employer in court.
While well intentioned, these laws provide little preventative effect against corruption and tyranny. The average government employee cannot afford to run out and hire an attorney on the off chance that their fees may be paid if they’re successful in court.
Furthermore, the idea that an employee can be eligible for some windfall simply because they were mistreated is largely a myth. Most states require that an employee suffer actual damages before filing a lawsuit, which means that they must have their lives turned upside down before there is even a potential of relief. It’s not realistic to expect the average employee to do the right thing in the face of these odds.
A more appropriate setup would make the state government itself (not the whistleblower) responsible for their protection against retaliation. If an employee feels that they’re being retaliated against because they attempted to report inappropriate behavior in a governmental entity, the state in question should provide an avenue for them to report the retaliation.
The state government should proactively investigate such allegations of retaliation. Furthermore, there should be a provision in place for an administrative court (or similar body) to evaluate the investigative findings and address any retaliatory action by the local government.
The bottom line is that our society can’t demand government employees speak up when they witness inappropriate behavior, only to leave them to suffer the wrath of their superiors when they do so.
To do so is the age-old folly of words without action.
If we truly want to create environments where governmental corruption can’t survive, it takes more than pollyannish speeches about the need for individual employees to “see something; say something.”
State governments should all have robust systems of accountability in place to ensure that no official is above the law.
Cliff Couch is a former police chief, graduate of the FBI National Academy and holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Florida State University. He’s also attended Harvard’s Executive Education Program and Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command. You can follow him on Twitter at @CliftonDCouch or on his blog, www.LifeofaLawman.com
