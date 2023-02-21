The boy grew up on a farm. Bordering it was a dirt road that led into what could be called a town, an impoverished one. He graduated from high school after the 11th grade, not because he was a year ahead of his classmates academically, but because the high school didn't have a 12th grade. He played basketball and was active in Future Farmers of America.
The boy married a friend of his sister while he was in college. His job required him to move to Schenectady, N.Y. When his father died, he moved back home to help run the family farm. Due to his father's outstanding debts, his share of the estate was small. The farm barely broke even his first year back home. For some time, he was quiet about his political beliefs because they didn't mesh with those of the community. However, he wasn't quiet about becoming a born-again Christian. Whenever he spoke of that, he remembered a question he'd been asked by a pastor one day: "If you were arrested for being a Christian, would there be enough evidence to convict you?" On Nov. 2, 1976, the boy was elected president of the United States.
Historians have not judged Jimmy Carter's presidency kindly. He is ranked anywhere from 18th to 34th by scholars able to reduce everything to a number. As president, Jimmy Carter inherited inflation, recession and an energy crisis. I have pledged not to bring politics into this space. So I'll try to balance upon that tightrope by saying that, when I reviewed his administration, I disagreed with at least half of his decisions. If your politics are opposite to mine (and aren't those the only two poles we occupy these days?), I think you would disagree with at least half of them, as well.
Once when I was on an aimless road trip, I stumbled upon Plains, Ga. There was a presidential museum there, but other than that, it didn't seem to have changed much. I saw the dirt tennis court at the old Carter farm, the plaque on the outside wall of a public housing unit Jimmy and Rosalynn lived in when he left the Navy, when the farm wasn't doing well. I saw the ruins of Billy's gas station. There was a structure nearby that looked like the Englewood water tower. Maybe that's where they kept the peanuts.
In the summer of 1979, my friend Dewitt and I spent a lot of time driving around Kingsport and Sullivan County in his battered old Volvo. I should have had a degree by then, but I didn't even know what I was going to major in. All Dewitt knew was that it had turned out he didn't want to go to college at all. We'd grown up among the assassinations, the riots, the war, with Nixon and LBJ. We were the generation that had the greatest dreams and hopes of reform, the generation that gave up on all that more quickly than any other.
President Carter had just canceled an address to the nation on July 4 and then vanished from the public eye for 10 days.
On July 15, 1979, Dewitt and I were out on the county roads again in the early evening spinning the stations searching for the perfect song at the perfect time when we heard the voice of our embattled president saying this: "ln a nation that has always been proud of hard work, strong families, close-knit communities, and our faith in God, too many of us tend to worship self-indulgence and consumption. Human identity is no longer defined by what one does, but by what one owns. But we've discovered that owning things and consuming things does not satisfy our longing for meaning. We've learned that piling up material goods cannot fill the emptiness of lives which have no confidence or purpose."
I remember Dewitt pulling the Volvo onto the shoulder and saying "Wow."
As I write this, Jimmy Carter is receiving hospice care at home. By the time you read this, the flags may be at half-mast. I won't say I hope they're not because I only hope for what is best for him.
Of course, that speech didn't go over well. That's not what Americans want to hear from their president. We wanted to be assured that gas prices would come down, that we wouldn't have to wait in lines anymore. But two 25-year-old kids heard what they needed to hear, what they had never heard before - the unadorned truth from a president of the United States, and a reminder that every life should amount to far more than a hill of beans.
