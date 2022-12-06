Until I watched the highly recommended “The Conversations of Black Folk” produced on YouTube by the Athens Arts Council, I didn’t know that in the mid-1960s Urban Renewal “removed” the Free Hill Community from the center of Athens and relocated them into subsidized government housing.
“Conversations” brings together a few of the surviving members of Free Hill to reminisce about life in their very close-knit neighborhood. A multi-media presentation, “Free Hill: Renewal and Rememory,” has been developed by Xandr Brown (Daily Yonder Project of the Center for Rural Strategies) with input from Cynthia Webb McCowan and the Free Hill members, which I recommend you see at the Arts Center before it closes on Dec. 12.
The Free Hill neighborhood was founded in Athens around 1854, by free African-Americans. The homes and businesses had been owned for several generations. They included beauty and barber shops and a pig butcher. There was a church. The neighborhood was located on the property that currently includes the YMCA, St. Mark’s Church, Head Start and the Tennessee Wesleyan University soccer field.
I was struck by the strong community bond that existed in Free Hill. All the parents considered themselves responsible for all the children, whether it be for helping or for disciplining them. The children felt safe, and they were largely sheltered from the meanness of the world outside their neighborhood. Businesses thrived. People owned their houses and took pride in them. Some families had already rebuilt bigger, stronger houses, but they always stayed within Free Hill to be close to family and friends.
As one of the participants said, “If home is where the heart is, then Free Hill was home to the people who lived there.”
This year would have marked Free Hill’s 168th year.
Around 1967, the City of Athens, probably using a matching grant from the U.S. government, evicted the entire community of Free Hill and dispersed the families into government housing around Athens. It isn’t clear whether owners were paid a fair price for their property or not. Most of the people in “Conversations” were children or young adults at the time of the destruction who may not have been aware of any compensation made to the family for their property. Where homes were mortgaged, the mortgage companies were apparently paid off. What they all remember very vividly was that once a house was empty, it was burned to the ground at night. As children, they did not understand what was happening and were terrified by the fires.
The government housing that was made available to the families of Free Hill was of a normal standard for the time with safe electricity and indoor toilets and showers. But a hot shower can’t compensate for the break-up of the community.
Even after so much time, the feelings surrounding the annexation of Free Hill remain very strong. Questions about the motivation behind the eviction cannot be answered, as most of the people who were involved as city leaders are no longer around to explain what happened.
Greed may have been a motivator. Free Hill occupied prime real estate, which would have been very tempting for developers. All they needed to do was to displace the community and use the land more profitably.
The “War on Poverty” was a big push in the sixties, but unfortunately, it often became a war on the poor. The Housing Act of 1949 and Urban Renewal program treated poorer neighborhoods like a tumor, surgically removing them so that developers could build something cosmetically pleasing to hide the residual scars.
Since it was a predominantly Black community in the mid-sixties, racism was a reality. But it also acts as a distraction from the basic fact that people were deprived of their property without due cause. So just for a moment, let’s take race out of the story. It still stands up as an example of injustice.
What we know is that the Free Hill neighborhood consisted of 2nd and 3rd generation home owners on the outskirts of Downtown Athens. Looking at the pictures, the houses were not falling-down shacks, they look like typical small homes. Untypically for the 1960s, Free Hill did not have indoor plumbing or running water. Whether that was because the landowners were satisfied with the primitive but inexpensive conditions, or the city refused to install water lines, I don’t know. The butcher, who apparently also kept pigs on the property, was right there in town.
The private property was taken from the owners, presumably under the law of “Eminent Domain.” A few other Athens neighborhoods suffered a similar fate.
When the eviction happened in the late 1960s, two big unintentional impacts occurred: The Free Hill community was broken up and homeowners became renters.
The beneficiary of this Urban Renewal was Tennessee Wesleyan University, which gained a new soccer field. All those people were displaced for a field! Looking at a satellite image, it is remarkable that today, fifty-five years later, most of the area is grass and brush, not even a park or playground. There was clearly no compelling need for the condemnation of an entire neighborhood.
I am willing to give the benefit of the doubt to the city leaders at the time. They may have envisioned themselves as progressive reformers, out to right the wrongs of days gone by.
At the opening of the exhibit, members of Free Hill once again convened and reminisced. They were asked what they would like to get in exchange for losing their homes. It wasn’t just a fanciful question. As Xandr stated, this is not a posthumous discussion; the people who were displaced are still alive. Recent attempts in other places to compensate victims of injustice have been successful. Los Angeles returned a valuable beachfront property to a family whose grandparents lost it to eminent domain in 1924. Japanese-American families received $20,000 in compensation for having been unjustly interned during World War II.
So, what do the Free Hill members want? Most importantly, they want an apology from the city as well a new historical marker placed within the original boundaries of Free Hill that discusses the entire history of Free Hill, not just the good part.
I’m sure I was not the only audience member almost jumping out of my seat, wanting them to ask for more. I wish the compensation could be as big as the wrong that was done. Suggestions I have heard include free tuition at TWU for descendants of Free Hill, free YMCA memberships, construction of a Boys and Girls Club, a monetary settlement or even the return of the portion of the land which is currently not being used for any purpose.
Compensation should be considered by the City Council and possibly state and federal officials. And they should do it right now; none of us is getting any younger!
Kathryn Hunter studied forestry at the University of Idaho and Yale University. She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries.
She is the author of “Random Thoughts for a Friday Morning: A Collection of Contemporary Essays.”
