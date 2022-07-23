EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a portion of memoirs written by Alf Walle and submitted to The DPA, reminiscing on the paper’s history.
To the Editor,
I began to develop an interest in writing when I got a job as a paperboy for the local publication, The Daily Post-Athenian. I must have been in the eighth grade when I learned from Buddy Arrants that there was a shortage of paperboys to deliver The Daily Post-Athenian. Because his father was the editor, I took his word for it. I went down to the paper that was located near the college where my father worked to ask about their needs. Yes, there were routes opening and one of them would be perfect for me because I could simply take a round-about trip as I walked home after school and get paid for it.
Most of the paperboys were in a hurry to get their papers so they could get started early and finish as quickly as possible. I didn’t mind waiting and was happy to hang out with the reporters and learn what I could about the newspaper business. Even at a young age, I was interested in writing and staying informed.
I remember the newspaper offices being old and beat up. Walking in the front door, visitors were met with a “U” shape of counters that defined the space and controlled where people could go. Beyond that barrier, a big room sprawled out stacked with too many desks. All the reporters shared that space. Inevitably, there was a clinking of typewriters in the background.
The production facilities were beyond the editorial room. First, there were the linotype machines that, essentially, were giant typewriters that cast type in lead. The room was unbearably hot because the lead had to be kept molten and the machines and their lead pots radiated heat. The operators were strong and hefty men because when the lead ran low, they had to put in another “pig” to melt. Today, that technology is dead, but when I was a kid, it was alive and well.
Beyond the typesetting guys there was a big room filled with a giant printing machine. After the daily deadline was reached, all the finished type would be put into place and the press would start running. Out on the bottom came the finished and folded papers.
Sometimes printing started at the last possible moment if a big story was expected. On those days, one of the linotype men would stay late in case he would be needed. If the story arrived, he would linotype out that last bit of copy so the important news would get to the public that day. Sometimes, time ran out and another story would be plugged in as a substitute, usually a human-interest piece that was not time sensitive. The order would be given and the press started churning away. Because it was loud and shaky, the reporters, if they were still around, took a break to avoid the noise and vibrations and came back when the printing was over.
One day my father drove me to work and I showed him around. He recognized the press and asked the editor where it came from. My father went on to claim that it was the same machine that was in Scotsville, Mich., when he was a paperboy many years before. Was it the same machine or merely the same model? In any event, it was a coincidence that made me like The Daily Post-Athenian even more.
One young reporter who covered sports was the older brother of a friend. After I joined the football team, I started giving him information about the team that he could work into his stories … human interest stuff. I guess that was my first introduction into writing and publishing. I wasn’t a writer yet, but I was on my way.
