Cliff Couch is an adjunct instructor at Tennessee Wesleyan University in Athens. He’s also served as a chief of police in several cities. He holds a Masters Degree in Public Administration and a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminology and Psychology from Florida State University. He’s a graduate of the FBI National Academy, Northwestern School of Police Staff and Command, and Harvard’s Executive Education Course for Senior Executives in State and Local Government. You can follow him on Twitter @CliftonDCouch or on his blog, www.LifeofaLawman.com