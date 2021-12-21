We’re fast approaching another election season.
We can expect to begin hearing the calls for “unity” in the near future. It’s a common refrain in political rhetoric: “I’m the candidate who can unify our (fill in appropriate political subdivision); What we need now most is unity!”
One would be a fool to argue that we, as a society, aren’t grossly divided over a great many things. National politics have devolved into party-line votes, families are fighting and church denominations are dividing quicker than that cell illustration we all learned about in high school biology.
The fighting is, admittedly, getting old. Some good old-fashioned unity would certainly be nice right about now. Unity is a worthy goal, but it’s important to make sure we’re not buying into something that’s simply disguised as “unity.”
Odysseus and the problems with “unity”
Homer’s Odyssey relates the tale of the aptly named Odysseus. He was a good guy who just wanted to get back home to his wife and son after the fabled Trojan War.
Odysseus hadn’t seen his family in years and wasn’t even sure if they’d recognize him. Moreover, there were a bunch of dudes hanging around the house, trying to talk his wife into declaring him dead and marrying one of them.
His wife, Penelope, was a faithful gal who’d held out for a long time. She seems to have been fairly attractive as well. Her hand in marriage also came as a package deal with all of Odysseus’ land and property.
This set of circumstances resulted in a pack of suitors camping out on the estate property, spending their days attempting to woo her. It’s understandable that Odysseus wanted to make it back home before some young fellow was raising his kid and lounging in his favorite recliner.
Like any good hero, though, he had to go through a series of challenges to get there. Otherwise, this epic narrative would have simply been an early forerunner of The Bachelorette.
As if surviving the war wasn’t enough to earn his place back at the family table, the long-suffering Odysseus had to overcome one-eyed monsters, an encounter with a witch and the dangers of the sea itself.
Another challenge Odysseus and his crew had to overcome was navigating past the Island of the Sirens. Our hero knew that the island he’d be sailing near was inhabited by women who sang the most beautiful of songs.
There was, in fact, something supernatural about their melodies. Sailors who heard the music would make a beeline toward its source. Unfortunately for them, they wouldn’t find an island full of fair maidens. Instead, they’d learn that the sirens were in fact half-woman, half-bird hybrids. We aren’t talking about angelic beauties who happen to have wings attached to an otherwise artistic figure.
They weren’t the type of creatures you’d want to see cosplayed at Comic-Con. No, the sirens were more like ole buzzards with sharp claws and a woman’s head.
By the time that the sailors realized they’d been had, it was too late to turn around. They’d inevitably crash their ships into the rocks around the sirens’ island.
By some accounts, the sirens would eat them as well. Back before Tinder, E-Harmony, Bumble or OK-Cupid, the sirens ran the original “catfishing” scheme.
Odysseus, though, was savvy enough to save his crew from this dastardly fate. He had them plug their ears with wax as they went by the island and eventually made it home to his family.
All too often, calls for unity are a siren’s cry. Like the sailors in Homer’s Odyssey, we’ll follow them only to find our principles smashed on the rocks.
We’ll very quickly learn that the beautiful concepts we thought we were pursuing are in fact a half-human, half-fowl concoction that really wasn’t worth wrecking our only way home over. That type of “unity” is an abomination.
Like the sirens, false unity is beautiful from afar but nasty and vicious up close. Just like the sailors of old, we’re likely to find it’s too late to save ourselves once we get close enough to realize what we’re really dealing with.
Real unity.
So, is unity a bad thing? Most certainly not.
While early Americans trudged down the path to independence, Benjamin Franklin said “We must, indeed, all hang together or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately.” It must have been incredible to watch 13 distinct colonies come together and compose a Dear John Letter to the most powerful empire on earth.
The word “unity” is somewhat amoral. It means oneness or all being together on something. It can, then, be a good thing or a bad thing, depending on what we’re unifying around.
To accomplish anything, we must unify on specific goals and issues. Anyone who was alive in the aftermath of the 2001 terrorist attacks certainly remembers the sense of unity, around a common cause, that rose from the ashes of those atrocities.
In a far different setting, much of the world united around the cause of defeating Nazism during WWII. Those are good things.
It is entirely possible to be generally unified while still disagreeing on some things. Our nation was built on this very principle.
The concept of federalism calls for some very specific things (like national defense) to be handled by a central government, while the states were left free to reach their own conclusions on things not enumerated in the Constitution.
That type of unity is good. We should seek true unity. We should always be on the lookout for ways to establish common ground. We should strive for it.
But we should never do so at the expense of truth or compromise of conscience. “Unity” at the cost of truth isn’t really unity at all.
Unity is generally a good thing and that’s what makes it so prone to misuse. When someone builds an argument around the concept, it’s hard to dispute.
It’s like arguing against baseball, apple pie or puppies. That’s what makes it so important to realize when someone is trying to twist the concept of unity.
Cliff Couch is an adjunct instructor at Tennessee Wesleyan University in Athens. You can follow him on Twitter @CliftonDCouch or on his blog, www.LifeofaLawman.com
