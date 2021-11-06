I posted a Facebook photo a number of weeks ago asking for advice on what was making a bunch of holes in our yard.
The responses I received were numerous and the consensus was these are “vole” holes. One friend said they were made by crawfish, but I am still puzzling on that one.
Naturally, I was not sure about the difference between “moles” and voles, so I began searching for some answers.
Interestingly, these little creatures aren’t even listed in the top 10 garden pests. Those nuisances are in a different category.
Birds, like crows and robins, can ruin many gardens. Caterpillars, snails and slugs have been termed garden “terrorists.” Aphids, flea beetles, codling moths and mealy bugs can wreak havoc on trees and tender plants.
Some unusual treatments for the above pests that are considered eco-friendly are: Neem oil spray, garlic/pepper tea spray, chili pepper spray, and a soapy concoction. Probably cheaper than some of the more toxic preparations. But, I digress. Back to our present dilemma, the dreaded lawn destroyer voles. These little devils are relatives of lemmings and hamsters, and are sometimes known as “field mice” or “meadow mice.”
They are generally five to seven inches long, grey or chestnut brown with black markings, have sharp teeth, tiny ears, black eyes and short tails.
The litters vary between three and 11, and the gestational period is only 21 days, so momma voles can have up to five litters a year. The lifespan is about two to 16 months.
Unfortunately for those of us in this neighborhood, up to 300 of these mini-monsters can exist in just one acre of land. According to many experts, voles only have three purposes in life: 1) to reproduce; 2) consume large amounts of plants; and 3) to avoid being eaten by predators such as hawks, owls, foxes, coyotes and house cats.
Some folks confuse moles and voles, as I have for many years. They are totally unrelated in appearance and behavior. Moles are stouter, have tiny ears and eyes, are about seven inches long, have a bigger snout and webbed, clawed forefeet.
They stay underground and dig tunnels while piling up the dirt on top of the surface like “volcanoes.” They prefer grubs and other insects.
Voles are vegetarians and appear on top of the ground frequently and form “runways” that are much harder and irregular in nature. These runways are composed of dirt and vole excrement.
Trying to get rid of voles would be akin to me trying to beat Roger Federer in a tennis match — impossible! The various recommended treatment methods all have a caveat attached.
It seems most methods just advise “moving them to another place” – perhaps your neighbors’ yard.
Trapping them with standard mouse traps does little good. So-called “repellants” or “toxicants” can harm other animals and humans. A good friend of ours recommended bubble gum in the holes and I, being somewhat of a cheapskate at times, did perform insertions of Dubble Bubble in about 40 different holes.
Supposedly, the voles digest the gum, then, due to intestinal blockage, explode. I don’t know if this is true or not, but I will check in about three weeks and if I see an imploded vole somewhere, I know it will have been worth the effort. Thank goodness, these invaders are supposed to take a break in the colder months, so maybe we will get some relief soon.
Meantime, I will follow more logical guidelines and keep the grass cut shorter, rake away leaves and debris from plants and trees, and put up small barriers at the bases of trees if I need to.
I might consider borrowing the neighbors’ cat for a few days, if they will let me. And, if all that fails, I can try to find a certified pesticide applicator person to spray the place.
I just hope, if I have to go that more expensive route, I can get my friendly banker to give me a “vole loan” without laughing me out of the building.
Until next time:
“In the spring, at the end of the day, you should smell like dirt.” — Margaret Atwood
“Garden as though you will live forever.” — Thomas Moore
“Weeds to some folks can be treasured flowers.” — Anonymous
Dr. Shelley Griffith is a retired Athens physician who writes this column for The DPA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.