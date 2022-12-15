At the City Council special meeting last week, the Council members were asked to brainstorm about the characteristics they look for in a city manager. Since the job is currently open, this was a preliminary exercise before writing the vacancy announcement. It was a little like asking a kid what they want for Christmas, no holds barred.
In addition to the “hard” skills like management experience and technical skills, the Council made a list of “soft” skills/characteristics such as empathetic, humble, having integrity, honest, objective, emotionally mature, a people-person, transparent, passionate, a good listener, wise, goal-oriented, a good communicator, a good steward, discerning, a servant-leader, and a credit to our city. There were a few others but you get the picture. It sort of reminds me of someone filling out an internet dating profile, except they forgot to say, “Likes long walks in the sunset.” One councilman did ask for someone who likes animals.
One characteristic that was not mentioned, which some of us think should have been, is commitment to sustainability and the environment. You may think this qualification is more appropriate to someone running for president or governor, but victory over climate change will only happen if small towns around the world take action to solve the problem.
Sustainability is the practice of using our resources, natural and otherwise, in such a way that our use does not diminish what is available for future generations. Like using the interest from your savings account, but leaving the principal intact.
As Ralph Waldo Emerson, the 19th century poet-philosopher said, “We do not inherit the Earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children.”
It also means that we leave the air, water and climate in a clean, livable condition. Sustainability is a beautiful concept, but putting it into practice, especially in our comfort-centric world, has proven to be quite difficult.
Athens is actually doing pretty well. Many of the suggestions for making small cities sustainable are already being implemented. For example, our street lights and traffic lights are already switched to LED, which saves the city a lot of money and energy. There is a solar array set up on a lot near the water treatment plant. We have a busy recycling center, which could be expanded with a motivated city leader. The county is working with the stinky landfill out Decatur Pike to reduce the methane being emitted. Even some of the cows which contribute to Mayfield’s ice cream are being fed the bovine Bean-O equivalent to reduce their methane production!
This week, the planning team that is charged with creating a pedestrian and bike-friendly network of trails and bike lanes in Athens started receiving public comments about what would affect our citizens’ interest in non-motorized transport. You can contact them with your ideas at www.cityofathenstn.com/team_athens/city_manager/public_works/bike__pedestrian_masterplan.php
Our current and previous city leaders have done a wonderful job of making Athens more sustainable, but if the new city manager is not committed to sustainability, the momentum could be lost. If our next city manager is not specifically charged with sustainability, then we may fall behind in our race against climate change.
And although we are looking pretty good for a small place, we have many ways that we could improve. Here are a few that I can think of, off the top of my head.
1. After 10 p.m., put the traffic lights on flashing red and yellow so nobody has to idle through an entire traffic cycle in the middle of the night.
2. Put up a sign allowing left turns on red lights for the downtown one-way streets. Once again, a lot of fuel and time is wasted waiting for a green light.
3. Expand the recycling of plastics to include all numbers. The city might consider curbside pickup of recycling instead of having each person drive to the center individually.
4. Revisit the lawn mowing regulations. Any mowing that can be avoided will reduce fuel usage and emissions. Any blooms that can be saved help wildlife. In the spring, when bees don’t have many flowers to choose from, clover should be allowed to grow in lawns. On larger lots, naturalizing into meadows should be allowed. In the parks, we could leave some of the area natural rather than mowed. Shoulders and center medians of city streets should be planted in wildflowers to eliminate the need to mow.
5. In all offices, use LED bulbs, keep temperature around 68 degrees in winter and 78 degrees in summer for best efficiency, and turn off lights, electronics and AC/heat when nobody is working.
6. Work with AUB to give bigger incentives for solar installation at private homes and businesses. Sponsor solar training for local electricians so that when someone wants to get panels installed, there will be a technician who can do the job correctly.
7. Put in some electric car chargers.
Kudos to Keep McMinn Beautiful for all they do to make us aware of our environment, but we need to continue and expand their efforts. KMB and the city should educate and encourage private citizens about simple ways to reduce emissions such as not using the drive-through (or turn your car off while in line), not burning wood, reusing shopping bags and maintaining efficient temperatures in the home.
Humans are the biggest single cause of the climate crisis, but we are also the best hope for a solution. I don’t think it is asking too much to require that our next city manager brings passion and commitment for sustainability to the job. And also likes animals.
Kathryn Hunter studied forestry at the University of Idaho and Yale University.
She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries. She is the author of “Random Thoughts for a Friday Morning: A Collection of Contemporary Essays.”
