I spent the week of Thanksgiving 2013 at Life Care, having just graduated from intensive care at Starr Regional.
After three or four days, my head began to clear. Looking at myself in the mirror one morning, I was startled by my resemblance to one or all of the Duck Dynasty family, a look I wasn’t fond of. More importantly, I finally realized I couldn’t survive in active addiction any longer. If I didn’t stop, I’d end up dead or trapped in a wheelchair dreaming of oblivion. At that point, getting clean was the easy part. The hard part was changing the ways of thinking that had led to my addiction.
In this column, I will use the words spiritual, religious, and theological more or less interchangeably. Although I have a unique and personal relationship with my God, I will use Higher Power in hopes of being all-inclusive. In writing of my spiritual path, I am not trying to convince anyone of anything. I don’t even intend to divulge my religious principles but instead to illuminate the path I have taken to reach them.
Soon after re-entering the fallen world of appearances, I was on a long drive with a friend. He said he envied my being about to embark upon a new life whereas he was stuck, happily it seemed to me, in the same old one. Much later in recovery, I was telling my sponsor that I had become one of those who say the same thing over and over again in the meetings. I had meant that I was delivering the message of recovery consistently and clearly. That was not how he heard it. If you are saying the same thing over and over again, he told me, then you are stagnant in your recovery. In recovery, he continued, you are either moving forward or backward. There is no treading water, no standing still. Both friends told me exactly what I needed to hear. I wish I could tell you I had come to those conclusions on my own. But at least I listened, I heard them, and that was a strong step along my spiritual path.
Recently I have become reacquainted with an old friend who once attended Sunday school at the church I attend. After Sunday school ended, he would go to his own church. Clearly he was a seeker. He is a seeker now, making his own way along a fresh theological path at the age of … well, let’s just say he’s in his eighties. He tells me moral certainty can deafen people to any truth but their own. I imagine an entire community of blind men probing a patient elephant. None of the men grasps, literally or figuratively, the entire elephant, yet the small part each comprehends is an image of truth. If we accept no intercessor between ourselves and our Higher Power, neither man nor institution, how could it be otherwise?
My “only-as-old-as-you-feel” friend, being far too wise to be comforted by such a glib description, also tells me, “The challenge is not to understand but merely to believe all things are understandable.”
The journey, then, need not end in an immaculate enlightenment. Peace comes not from the finding but from the seeking.
As one of Graham Greene’s characters posits,” When you begin searching for God, you have already found him.”
Conversely, then, what has happened when we are no longer searching?
I am reading a book named “Jesus and the Disinherited,” by Howard Thurman. Thurman was a major figure during the early years of the civil rights movement. He advised Martin Luther King and worked with Gandhi in India. Yet what I take away from Thurman’s book is more personal. I struggle, and will until the end of my days, with financial demons arising from my times in active addiction. All too often I slip out of my one-day-at-a-time mode to become remorseful and guilt-ridden, states of mind that inevitably are transformed into anger. The Jesus Thurman writes of does not promise me riches if I adhere to the proper course. Jesus does not reassure me with the coming destruction of the wealthy and unwise. Instead, he shows me a way of not allowing my difficulties to diminish or discourage me, a way free of bitterness and despair.
All this is too vague, you may be thinking. A sort of theological Jell-O.
When I was a child, our family spent almost every holiday having dinners at my aunt and uncle’s home. There were too many kids for everyone to sit at the same table. The youngest of us crouched at a small table in the den, where fewer vegetables and more deserts were delivered to us. My cousin David, who grew to be 6’9” and was almost six feet tall at birth, had to become a contortionist throughout his breaking of the bread. Eventually grandparents died, cousins went to college, and David was promoted to the adult table. I remember one Christmas he came into the den to say he wished he were still with us. Because we laughed more than the old folks. He missed us, he said, green Jell-O and all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.