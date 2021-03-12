This week has been unusually warm and Judi and I have enjoyed getting outside to begin yard work that is overdue.
We were heading outside Tuesday afternoon when she got a call from our youngest granddaughter, Adeline, in Kentucky.
We get a number of calls one-on-one from both Adeline and her older sister, Camille, when one or the other is with their mother in the car waiting for the other to finish dance class.
Adeline quickly asked her Gram to put the phone on speaker so I, her Grantch, could hear her also. This is a regular routine and one that we, as any grandparent would, welcome with open ears.
She asked us if she could read something to us and we said she surely could. She began by saying, “I’m going to read you the book with no pictures,” to which Judi replied, “Oh, a chapter book.”
Our sweet kindergartner again informed us it was a book with no pictures, at which point our daughter, Kara, in the background, said the book’s title is “The Book With No Pictures.”
The author of this clever children’s book is B.J. Novak, of “The Office” TV show fame. He is an accomplished author, comedian, actor and director.
His warning on the book cover states, “This book looks serious but is actually completely ridiculous! If a kid is trying to make you read this book, the kid is playing a trick on you. You will end up saying silly things and making everybody laugh and laugh.”
We were not familiar with this work but eagerly waited on Adeline to begin. She gave us a series of giggles and then a huge belly laugh as she began to read.
It begins by saying it seems boring and serious, but the person reading the book has to say everything the book says.
One of the first words was “blork,” followed by “bluurf.” As she read these, Adeline went into another huge belly laugh, which, of course, brought on the same response from Mom, Judi and me. I cannot recall the last time I had a good, shaking laugh like that.
Adeline then began reading other words and, in a shrill voice, changing with the rhythm of the prose, was keeping us fully attentive. She declared she was a robot monkey and her head was made of blueberry pizza.
She began to sing, “glug, glug, glug, my face is a bug … I eat ants for breakfast right off the rug.” She said kids know this is the book that makes grown-ups have to say silly things and make silly sounds like: gluurr-oooomph, grumph-a-doo, glibbity-globbity and badooongy face.
She continued to giggle and give hearty laughs until the very end of the book, where she declared it The End and added the word Bonk.
We were exhausted from laughing so hard along with her. Now, you might not think it was all that funny, but I’ll bet if it were your 6-year-old reading it in between grunts and guffaws you would easily agree with us.
Just when we think a day is routine, and even a bit blah, along comes that magical moment in a child’s voice carrying us to their wonderland.
None of us had any idea that Martin Cooper’s invention — the cellphone — would evolve from its humble start in 1973 to what it is today. The pleasure it gives while talking with precious family is priceless.
We are also very grateful to tech wizards like Nasir Ahmed, the Indian-American engineer and computer scientist, who developed the Discrete Cosine Transform technology used for image sharing such as FaceTime. For those of us who are distant, it allows for almost hugs and nose kisses.
Because this past year has been so surreal, and close up time has been scarcer with our loved ones, Judi and I crave these phone moments. We never mind putting everything on hold to grab memorable time with our grands.
When Adeline finished reading and continued to laugh and tell us other happenings from her day at school, we were so filled with warmth and love, we thought we might burst.
We are grateful to her Mom for including us in these special calls and can’t wait to hear what Adeline will come up with next week. I bet it will be something unique in her day that will leave us blorking and bluurffing and belly-laughing all afternoon.
Until next time: “Hearty laughter is a good way to jog internally without having to go outdoors.” — Norman Cousins
Dr. Shelley Griffith is a retired Athens physician who writes this column for The DPA.
