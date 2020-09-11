During this COVID-19 timeframe many of us have been catching up on our reading, especially good novels.
Old TV reruns and many new shows streaming for free are pummeling the airwaves with some interesting and memorable efforts.
I have been a fiction, mystery to be specific, buff since I was in middle school. I have consumed almost all of the Sherlock Holmes stories and have enjoyed playing detective on many an occasion trying to match wits with the great sleuth.
It has been said many times by many different literary types that “everyone has a book in them.” I think any of us who enjoy crafting stories, fiction or not, would one day like to see our names alongside the Grishams, Baldaccis, Steels, Christies, Kings and others as best-selling writers.
I have some efforts buried in a cabinet that will probably never see daylight unless my grands find them long after my columnizing days are done. Not that they would do anything with them except maybe have a good laugh.
Like many of you, I know some authors who have had mild success with their works and I sure admire their tenacity to get to that point of publishing. It takes years of toil to get a book on store shelves and then it has to have a “hook” to get the public to buy it.
In researching what it takes to get from one’s computer to the store, I found some interesting details that I’d like to share with those of you who might have that budding book in your brains.
First of all, a new author needs to decide which category or genre they wish to pursue. Is fiction your passion or are you more of the non-fiction type? Most publishing companies will want pieces of a manuscript if you are attempting fiction.
Before you submit anything you should ask a friend or mentor to review your first couple of chapters and give advice on how to spruce it up if it needs it. And, most of the time it will.
Putting a finishing touch on a submission can make or break your chances of having the company request more from you. If a company can’t categorize your work, they might put it into the “mainstream fiction” group. Most non-fiction works that sell the best belong to self-help, health or memoir works.
The most difficult manuscripts that usually will be rejected are over 120,000 words, poetry, short stories and essays, unless you are well known.
In the “traditional” publishing market, you will need an agent. Over 80% of New York publishers only deal with an agent. Most good agents get a 15% commission on all sales, including advances and royalties. It is well worth it in the long run, according to many published authors.
Some good listing sources to find agents and publishers are: Duotrope.com; PublishersMarketplace.com; AgentQuery.com and QueryTracker.net
The old Writers Market that many of us have used in the past no longer exists online, but can be purchased in print.
After you have located an agent and a publisher to whom you wish to submit your work, prepare it very carefully. The most important part of this is called a “query letter” which describes your project in no more than two pages. This is usually all a company will read anyway so there is no need to go any further unless they write you back requesting more of your work.
If you are one of the lucky few to get a response asking for more material, submit only what they want. Should you get a contract through your agent, don’t expect giant sums of money to start flowing your way. You will be bombarded with a lot of financial information, including advances, royalty rates as percentages of sales, net sales, discounted sales, and when one switches from hardcover to paperback printings.
I didn’t realize just how low the percentages are for the authors, even the big dogs. Hardcover usually yields 10-15% per book, while paperback nets the writer only 5-7.5%. So it is easy to see why volume matters so much.
And, we have all heard stories of how some of the most famous writers have been rejected many times before finally getting their big break.
The other form of publishing that is finding a giant foothold in the market is “self-publishing” and it can be with a vanity press approach or e-books.
We have an author friend who moved to e-books initially and claims to make six figures per year off sales of $2.99 books. This is possible because royalties are as high as 70% per book, agents and publishers are not involved, and the volume can be quite high with online orders and Kindle type readers.
To date, the most successful self-published author has been E.L. James, selling over 100 million copies of the 50 Shades of Grey trilogy.
The Big Five publishers, and one really has to be good to get their attention, are: Penguin/Random House (with $3.3 billion in sales annually); Hachette/Livre ($2.7 billion); Harper Collins ($1.5 billion); McMillan ($1.4 billion) and Simon and Schuster ($830 million.)
The one other thing to pay attention to is copyrighting your work. Many sites exist online to guide you through this process. Generally, you won’t have to worry about this if you get a contract with a major publisher, but it never hurts to cover all your bases.
So, get out that computer, or old fashioned typewriter (think Jessica Fletcher), and get to work. Opportunities are always there for new ideas or a twist on an old one. There could be the next great novel, self-help tome, or children’s book bursting inside you waiting to be released.
As for me, I’m heading to that cabinet drawer and seeing if I can maybe spiff up some of my long dormant manuscripts. Now, if I can just convince Judi to edit them for me, I will have conquered the hardest part of the whole process.
Until next time: “There is an impression observed that everyone has it in him to write one book; but if by this is implied a good book, then that impression is false.” — W. Somerset Maugham
“Every good journalist has a good novel in him — which is an excellent place for it.” — Joseph R. Lynes
“Everyone has a book in them which is exactly where it should, I think, in most cases, remain.” — Christopher Hitchens
Dr. Shelley Griffith is a retired Athens physician who writes this column for The DPA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.