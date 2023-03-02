It’s sort of an American tradition to undervalue something until it has been irreparably destroyed, and then write a song about it.
Back in 1970, Joni Mitchell wrote "Big Yellow Taxi" with the chorus, “Don’t it always seem to go, that you don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone? They paved paradise and put up a parking lot”.
It’s not paving that is threatening the Okefenokee Swamp, it is titanium mining. As a result of last week’s article on the swamp, several friends sent me information about a proposed pit mine that, if approved, would occur less than four miles away from the border of Okefenokee.
The Twin Pines Mining Company (note the environmentally-friendly name) has applied for a permit for a Phase I demonstration mine along the Trail Ridge, which makes up the eastern border of the Okefenokee Reserve. Trail Ridge is critical because it provides structure to the swamp, kind of like the side of a swimming pool. We all know what happens to the water in a pool if you poke a hole, or a pit, into its side.
The mining would extract titanium dioxide which is NOT the kind of titanium used for military and national security purposes. Titanium dioxide is nonessential, being used as a bright white coloring in paint and toothpaste. Titanium is the ninth most abundant element on earth (just behind hydrogen) and the fourth most abundant structural metal. There is no particular reason to mine it this close to Okefenokee.
The mining method would be to remove the top layer of soil, dig out the mineral-rich sand to extract the titanium and a few other minerals, then put the sand back in the hole, replace the soil and replant. It is essentially mountaintop removal, without the mountain. The 50-foot depth proposed for the sand pit is actually below the level of the swamp. The first phase would attempt to demonstrate that mining can be safely accomplished next to the swamp and take six years. Phase II would follow, including an additional 12,000 acres along the entire eastern boundary area. Typically, once Phase I has been approved for a project, Phase II is presumed to follow with a lot less scrutiny.
Twin Pines admits that this project would probably destroy about 300 acres of wetlands, pump one million gallons of water per day, discharge pollution into the environment, destroy wildlife habitat and impact local businesses that depend on tourism.
They also stated that 20% of the local residents are living well below the poverty line, and the mining would create 200 new jobs. Unfortunately, the new jobs will be “skilled labor and professional level,” which will probably require specialized machine operators and engineers from outside the local communities. Jacksonville is a commutable hour away, so workers might live (and spend money) there instead of benefitting the local economy.
Now let’s remember Okefenokee Wildlife Reserve. It’s not just frogs and stars, although they are magical. Okefenokee is the largest black water swamp in North America, including marsh, upland forest, prairie, cypress swamp, bogs and waterway ecosystems. Most of its 700 square miles is designated as wilderness - the highest protection classification possible.
In terms of habitat, Okefenokee supports approximately 620 plant, 50 mammal, 234 bird, 64 reptile, 37 amphibian and 38 fish species. Many organisms depend on the swamp for nesting and spawning habitat. Several species, such as the Indigo Snake, the Gopher Tortoise, the Red-Cockaded Woodpecker and the Longleaf Pine are (or have recently been) threatened or endangered.
Humans also depend on the swamp for their livelihoods and their culture. Ecotourism brings about 700,000 annual visitors to the swamp, which supports 750 local jobs and generates about $88 million per year. Native Americans and settlers known as Georgia “Swampers” have cultural and spiritual traditions associated with the Okefenokee.
Every swamp provides ecological “services” to nature as well as the local human communities. These include flood and drought control, water purification, oxygen production and carbon storage, which helps against climate change. The bigger the swamp, the more important the services it provides. Changing the water level or contaminating the water quality through mining would affect how well Okefenokee can perform these services. Disturbing the carbon-rich bogs would release greenhouse gases.
When I compare the benefits of the swamp to the potential benefits of mining, the choice is clear. Titanium can be found all over the world; there is only one Okefenokee. The probable damage to the ecosystem, the water and the communities could be irreparable. There is no essential reason to mine the Trail Ridge sand dunes and risk damaging Okefenokee.
John Prine wrote a song about the demise of Paradise, Ky., singing, “I’m sorry my son but you’re too late in asking, Mr. Peabody’s coal train has hauled it away.”
Another sad song about something lost forever.
Let’s not do that thing where we think about writing to the authorities to protest, but then we don’t bother, and then something else gets destroyed and we realize how important it was. Let’s do something. Now.
Write twinpines.comment@dnr.ga.gov and explain why Okefenokee is a national treasure that should be protected. You do not have to live in Georgia to comment. The time for public input continues through March 20.
