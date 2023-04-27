Humans have always tried to explain the inexplicable, especially natural phenomena that suddenly occur. Throughout time, legends have been created and sustained because of our innate curiosity, and the fact that knowing something, even something dangerous, is somehow less terrifying than not knowing.
When we first moved to the Comorian Island of Anjouan, I immediately noticed that the other two islands were sometimes clearly visible and at other times, completely invisible. I’m sure this disappearing act was due to evaporation of water from the ocean on hot days creating a sort of curtain to hide the islands, but I wanted to know what the locals thought about it.
So, I asked them, “Are there any legends about the islands moving away and coming back?”
There was silence, and then one of them looked at me with that sort of pitying, condescending look that humans are good at, and informed me that islands don’t move.
Okay, so Comorians aren’t fooled, but in many countries the legends about natural occurrences persist, at least as fairy tales. The mysterious northern and southern lights have long inspired legends and myths from indigenous peoples of the extreme north and south, with good reason.
This past weekend, if you were lucky enough to be outside in the dark in most of the USA and northern Europe, you would have seen a magnificent display of the Aurora Borealis, the northern lights. The sky was alive with swirling green and pink lights that are normally only seen near the Arctic Circle. An equally-impressive show was put on in the southern hemisphere by the Aurora Australis. Unfortunately, not too many people live so far south, so they were largely unseen. Overall, the lights were visible from approximately two-thirds of the earth’s surface on Sunday!
The sun is a massive, molten yellow dwarf star that is 109 times bigger than earth. It consists of hydrogen and helium in the form of plasma, which is superheated gas that has an electrical charge. Interspersed with the plasma are magnetic fields. Plasma particles are constantly breaking off and hurtling through space. Planets that have no magnetic field protecting them, like Venus, can be seriously impacted when the plasma hits. Luckily for us, Earth has a strong protective magnetic shell and a deep atmosphere, so the solar particles never hit the surface.
The two polar Aurorae are caused when particles from the sun break off and enter our upper atmosphere, flowing through earthly gas molecules causing the psychedelic light show. If the sun’s electrons collide with oxygen molecules, they create bright green lights; if with nitrogen gas, they create blue, dull red or violet colors. Occasionally, the lights are accompanied by crackling, rustling or snapping sounds.
In Norse mythology, the lights are the reflection off the shields, swords and helmets of the mighty female warriors, the Valkyries, who are leading fallen soldiers to Valhalla.
Laplanders believed that when the lights appeared, they were the shimmering souls of the departed and everyone was required to be respectful and quiet. If the passing souls noted disrespect, then bad luck, illness or even death might result. Lap holy men believed that if they painted pictures of the Aurora on their walls, they could harness the energy of the lights for their own use. In a French cave, there is a 30,000-year-old Cro Magnon painting of the Aurora Borealis.
While several cultures believed the lights were spirits of the dead, the Lakota Sioux believed they were the spirits of the not-yet born. Inuit said that the lights were the souls of the animals they had hunted such as seal, salmon, whales and deer.
One Ojibwe legend says that during the migration of their people from Asia to North America, God made the lights in the sky to guide them during the dark winter. In the southern hemisphere, the Māori told the tale of campfires of ancestors who had sailed away, but sent the lights as a reminder that they will return one day. Torches of giants who were fishing was the legend of the Menominee people.
In Scotland, the lights are referred to as the merry dancers, while in Estonia, they were believed to be whales dancing.
Many people have legends about epic celestial battles creating the flashing lights. The red spots in bloodstones in the Hebrides were said to be drops of blood fallen from the sky during just such a clash. The Aurorae are also seen as a warning of coming disaster.
One thing many people agree on is this: Do not, under any circumstances, whistle during the light show. Either you will be struck dead or carried away.
We can smile that pitying, condescending smile that humans are so good at, but legends came about before we had science to help us understand. And even in the face of scientific facts, most of us continue to cling to some myths we choose to believe.
Today, there are still some unanswered questions about the Aurorae.
We know how the lights are created. We know that the sun has a solar cycle of approximately 11 years when sun spot activity goes from almost nil to extremely active and the sun’s magnetic field completely flips so north becomes south and vice versa. We know that the next peak for the solar cycle is in 2025 when Earth’s radio communications, satellites and electrical circuits might be affected and the Aurorae will be more common. But we cannot yet predict when the northern lights will occur or how extensive they will be until just before they happen.
Even if this weekend did not inspire any new myths, if you were lucky enough to see them, Sunday’s lights will certainly be a story for the grandkids.
