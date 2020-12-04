This week Judi spotted an unusually large black bird with a giant wingspan in our backyard.
It perched on a dead tree, sat still for quite a while, then flew away to parts unknown. It returned a day later and I got out the binoculars for a closer look.
I identified it as a “turkey vulture” or “black” one depending on your perspective. After reviewing three sites dedicated to, for lack of a better term, “vultureology,” I became fascinated with the creature.
Now, I have seen what I thought were large vultures, or turkey buzzards, hanging out in trees many times in my life, and been totally creeped out every time. Their migration patterns from northern states occur in the spring, but they can be present anytime, anywhere.
They are “carrion” or animal dead flesh eaters or, if necessary, can ingest small animals to add to their diet. Interestingly, their digestive juices can also help kill such dangerous toxins as anthrax and botulinum.
In general, there are two categories of vultures, Old World and New World. The Old World ones, found mainly in Europe, Asia and Africa, have strong, curved beaks and talons, and find their food by remarkable sight. The New World groups are seen most often in the Americas and consist of condors with weaker beaks and talons and find food by smell.
Overall, there are some 16 types of vultures including the bearded variety, the griffon, long-billed, black, turkey, king, Andean and California species. The ones around our area seem to be the black or turkey types.
When viewed up close and personal, they have a bald head which actually regulates body temperature. They stick their neck out in hot weather and tuck their heads into their wings during colder times.
If you see them spread their almost 10.5 foot wing span, that indicates the birds are drying their feathers, warming themselves or baking bacteria off their wings.
Another way that vultures can regulate their temperature is by pooping down their legs. The liquid dries and can help cool down body heat. Because of the high acidity in the substance, it can disinfect its feet that have been stomping around in the carrion it ingests.
John James Audubon created quite a controversy among his fellow naturalists when he stated the scavengers gathered food strictly by smelling it. Those followers became known as “nosarians,” while the folks believing in sight gathering were called “anti-nosarians.”
Some ancient Egyptians believed these birds were not ugly or dangerous or disgusting, but were actually offspring of the goddess Isis and were harbingers of devoted motherhood and compassion.
Many folks think vultures have a place in art, with magnificent paintings and sculptures being created by large numbers of artists throughout history.
Vultures, for the most part, are fairly immune to attacks by other bird species. Hawks and other raptors are usually unlikely to pick on these three-plus pounders who have a pretty dense carcass. Occasionally, crows will pester them, but they seem to know when to back off.
It is amazing to consider the lifespan of various birds. The crow can live from about 10 years in the wild to 20 in captivity; the hawk from 10-15 in the wild and 20 in captivity; but the vulture can go an average of 16 years in the wild up to 50 years in a controlled environment.
Judi and I, while I am writing this, have just looked into our backyard again and found at least five of these monsters circling high overhead. The sun is almost blacked out by their combined wing spread. I don’t know if there is some type of carrion in the ravine next to our house, but it is a bit spooky watching them.
Somehow, as I watch them performing their acrobatics, I hear the spine-chilling sounds from that unique instrument, the trautonium, worked to perfection by Oskar Sala in one of the scariest films of all-time, “The Birds.”
And, yes, I can even see, just around the corner, that iconic shadow of Alfred Hitchcock.
You can bet we will have every light in the house on tonight and I will have checked all the windows and doors very carefully. And, if all else fails, I have the car packed for a quick get away to parts unknown.
Until next time: “Don’t play dead with a vulture. That’s exactly what they want.” — Kevin Nealon
Dr. Shelley Griffith is a retired Athens physician who writes this column for The DPA.
