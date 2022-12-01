Journalist Christine Dolan asked, “how do you feel about people that wanna change America from when you and I were kids? There's … seventy to eighty million people in America that were born after 1990. So these are kids who … came of age with the real beginning of the computers and the internet at home. So they don't know the world that we know pre-internet. What do you say to those kids and those young people that are voting?”
Herschel Walker answered, “… they don't know that the grass is not greener on the other side, that they think there's somewhere better, and if they know another place that's better than the United States of America, my thing is, why don't you go there? I think our biggest problem is we have not shown our kids that most of the people today haven’t earned the right to change America.”
He goes on to explain that only people who have laid down their lives for our freedom have earned this right, and other people (who want to use that freedom to forge a better future) should just leave.
It is an abrupt dismissal of “The American Dream” by someone who could be the poster child for it. The idea is simple: That anyone who is willing to work hard and keep trying can be successful.
Walt Disney said, “If you can dream it, you can do it.”
It isn’t always true, but it is an ideal that we have bought into. Like the carrot before the horse, it is what motivates us to excel and innovate. It is what makes us try to improve ourselves.
We Americans like to believe that our country is #1 by practically any measure. We think that people who criticize us are just jealous; Americans who see problems are unpatriotic; and younger generations who can visualize a better future for themselves and this country are disrespectful. It’s what my parents thought of my generation, and we are turning around and treating the next generations the same way.
But the rest of the world does not necessarily agree with our own self-assessment. They can see lots of room for improvement. In fact, by almost every measure, the U.S.A. falls short of even the top 10 countries in terms of quality of life. Considering health, economics, pollution, cost of living and safety, America has fallen from 6th place worldwide in 1993 to 19th in 2022.
Looking just at Freedom of Expression, the World Population Review reports that 27 other countries are freer than we are. Of course, some of them have few or no restrictions on social media, libel, slander and inciting violence, so perhaps we are better off not being number one. But number 28? Seriously?
When this same study asked people if they believe their Freedom of Expression is secure, only 73% of Americans said yes.
Obviously, there is a lot of room in our country for change and improvement. Rather than stifling our voices, politicians should be looking for ways to amplify them.
There are two statistics where we do rank number one in the world. Americans rank first globally in believing in the value of Freedom of Expression. It is written into our Constitution and imbedded into our identity. We may fall short in the actual practice, but we hold our First Amendment Rights sacred.
America is also the number one destination for immigrants, by a huge margin. The American Dream of a better life for themselves and their family draws people like a magnet. From around the world, not only the most vulnerable, but also the best and the brightest, come to try their luck here.
So, what about this Dream and this candidate? How dare he say that people who are trying to change our country do not have the right to do it? That they should just accept the way things are or move someplace else? That they have to “earn the right” to direct their own future! Nonsense! Who better to make changes than the people who will be around for a long time to enjoy them?
Steve Jobs said, “The people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do.”
In 1993, the Human Development Report stated that “People today have an urge - an impatient urge - to participate in the events and processes that shape their lives."
This can become "a source of tremendous vitality and innovation."
The statement is as true now as it was then.
If the candidate cannot visualize a future that is different than the present, what is he planning to do as a Senator? Vote for the status quo on every issue? Maybe take a few steps backwards when he thinks nobody is looking? Why would a person with no understanding of the current problems and no vision for the future even run for office? By his own estimation, he has not “earned the right” to make changes, since he never served in the military, so what would he do? Better to have one of those “kids” elected (and a purist might consider a person born in 1990 an adult, just saying). At least someone with their whole life before them will want to solve some of our urgent problems such as climate change, gender and racial equality, housing, living wages and education so that their kids and grandkids will have a better life than we do.
Change is inevitable, and nobody has to “earn the right” to try and improve their world. Nobody should be excluded from trying for their dream. We should encourage criticism and problem resolution from people with new perspectives.
As First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt said, “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.”
