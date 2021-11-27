As we have now consumed more food than we probably deserve and have settled down for a relaxing weekend of family events, I thought it would be appropriate to share with you kind readers a bit of medical foolishness.
Every so often, some actuaries in the insurance world devise codes that define certain unusual happenings that normally would go unnoticed. This year is one of those times.
When I read them online a couple of weeks ago, I shook my head in disbelief to think companies would take the time to identify these situations.
Consider, if you will, the following codes with the the actual description of the problem. Perhaps you will find some of them humorous or possibly a bit outlandish.
Y92.813 — Airplane as a place of occurrence. This covers carry ons falling on someone in their seat; an out of control beverage cart smashing into your knee; or even an out of control passenger.
Y93.41 — Activities involving dancing. Most of these are blamed on old folks doing TikTok videos, which really should be left to younger generations. I am amazed at how many views these 10-15 second memes get for some really silly activity. If your back goes out during one of these, apparently you can get coverage for it.
W30.2 — Contact with a hay derrick. Since about 90% of us have no clue what one of these looks like, I’m not sure why we would want any contact with it, but, you never know. And, from what I read, most of them are located in pumpkin patches.
W60 — Contact with sharp leaves. I love nothing better than jumping in a large pile of leaves with my grands and it has never occurred to me that the leaves would injure us with their sharpness. This code also covers thorns and plants with spines which I can understand, but leaves — never.
K30 — Functional dyspepsia, indigestion. Now this is one that I can see being taken care of — especially at this time of year. Too much indulgence can result in ER visits, so it is good that we also don’t have to shell out too much money to recover from our gluttony.
S65.5 — laceration of finger. The best advice to avoid these injuries is to avoid watching the big parade while chopping veggies.
W61.43 — pecked by a turkey. Really? Why would anyone want to get that close to an angry tom? Since gobblers don’t have teeth, at least you can’t say you were bitten by one.
KO 3.81 — cracked tooth. For any of us who have suffered this problem whether from a turkey bone or an extremely hard cookie, it is good news to know we can get it paid for. But, the damaged tooth will sure put a dent in your holiday festivities.
Y93.63 — activities involving baking. Pretty self-explanatory. Watch the stove eyes and be sure to wear thick oven mitts when removing stuff from inside.
W21.01 — struck by a football. Whether a friendly game after gorging yourself or attending a “real” game and getting blindsided, this one is a bit weird. Be sure to take the football with you to the ER or doctor’s office to show them the damage.
Z63.1 — problems with the in-laws. Well, tensions can be high enough in the family grouping at the holidays, without messing with the in-laws. Coverage also exists for problems with bosses, neighbors and teachers.
Y93.0 — activities involving arts and crafts. I suppose being struck by a falling painting or pierced by a brush could qualify. Also, carving a pumpkin can create carpal tunnel or tendinitis.
X10.2 — contact with fats and cooking oils. Literally, there are a number of turkey frier fires that can be very dangerous. But, being careless and spilling hot oil on oneself should definitely not be on the holiday menu.
W00.9 — falling on ice or snow. Another good coverage as so many of us, especially in advancing years, need to really watch our steps.
W29.3 — contact with powered garden and outdoor tools or machinery. Consider how often we finish our meals and, if the weather cooperates, we go do outside chores. With a tryptophan high, the nervous system leans to sleepiness and carelessness while handling equipment. Thank goodness, coverage can be filed for when we pay an embarrassing visit to the ER.
I have arrived at the conclusion that I just need to be very careful not to get too close to the turkey frier or volunteer to cut anything for the meal, and to leave the lawn mower, pole saw and leaf blower in the garage until my tryptophan trance has passed me by.
Until next time: “Good mashed potatoes are one of the great luxuries of life.” — Lindsey Bareham
“Thanksgiving was never meant to be shut up in one day.” — Robert C. Lintner
“What if today, we were just grateful for everything.” — Charlie Brown
Dr. Shelley Griffith is a retired Athens physician who writes this column for The DPA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.