I was thinking of column ideas this week and how I can stay as positive as possible in this wild and unpredictable year.
I maintain a fairly large collection of books of quotes, as you might guess, from my constant inclusion of them at the end of my writings.
Three of my favorite go-to books are: “Will Rogers – Wise and Witty Sayings,” “Poor Richard’s Almanack” and “Ginger Snaps – Fun Thoughts on Life.”
There are literally hundreds of sayings in these gems, some short and sweet and others rather long for including in a column. You probably will recognize some of these from previous columns, but you might also find some new ones that strike your fancy. If you have others that you would like to share, please send them to me.
Consider if you will, these catchy comments:
• “Great trials seem to be necessary preparations for great duties.”
• “To do for the world more than the world does for you – that is success.”
• “Service is love in work clothes.”
• “Love may be blind, but hate is far more so.”
• “To teach is to learn twice.”
• “Ignorance is not bliss – it is oblivion.”
• “A wise man or woman appears ridiculous in the company of fools.”
• “There is no more terrible sight than ignorance in action.”
• “Knowledge is knowing facts; wisdom is knowing what to do with the facts you know.”
• “A moving mouth does not require a working brain.”
• “To get the best of an argument, keep out of it.”
• “After all has been said and done, you usually find that more has been said than done.”
• “The fellow that brags about how smart he is, wouldn’t if he were.”
• “There ain’t no civilization where there ain’t no satisfaction and that’s what the trouble is now. Nobody is satisfied.”
• “Last year we said, ‘Things can’t go on like this,’ and they didn’t, they got worse.”
• “The short memories of American voters is what keeps our politicians in office.”
• “Politicians can do more funny things naturally than I can think of to do purposely.”
• “People’s minds are changed through observation, and not through argument.”
• “He that falls in love with himself will have no rivals.”
• “Be slow in choosing a friend, slower in changing.”
• “Beware of the young doctor and the old barber.”
• “Tricks and treachery are the practice of fools that have not wit enough to be honest.”
• “Well done is better than well said.”
• “People who are wrapped up in themselves make small packages.”
• “Fish and visitors stink after three days.”
• “Better slip with foot than tongue.”
• “When the well’s dry, we know the worth of water.”
• “A good example is the best sermon.”
• “Be always ashamed to catch thyself idle.”
• “Lost time is never found again.”
I hope for all of you a week without chaos, consternation or conflict. To quote another favorite of mine – an Irish blessing:
“May the road rise to meet you.
“May the wind be ever at your back.
“May the sun shine warm upon your face.
“And may the rain fall soft upon your fields.
“And, until we meet again,
“May God hold you in the palm of His hand.”
Dr. Shelley Griffith is a retired Athens physician who writes this column for The DPA.
