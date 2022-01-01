I’ve been involved in community theater since I was cast in “The Shoemaker and the Elves” at the tender age of 8.
Since then, I have learned and forgotten many lines (sometimes, unfortunately, on stage!) but I will never forget my first line as a performer, as the elves snuck into the cobbler’s workshop and I said in a voice already louder than necessary, “Do we have to be quiet?”
The audience laughed and I never looked back!
Whether I work props, costumes, stage crew, directing or acting, I love the camaraderie that begins with each new show. First there are the auditions, often trying to convince the director that I am 30 years younger and many degrees sexier than I really am.
At the first readthrough of the script, the cast begins to understand and commit to the director’s vision for the production. During rehearsals everyone involved, onstage and off, becomes a team as characterizations, costumes and set design come together. There is usually a disastrous final dress rehearsal which sends everyone scurrying home to fix whatever went wrong.
And finally, the euphoria of opening night when everything miraculously turns out perfectly, or close enough.
When a show closes, the sets are taken apart, props are stored away in cupboards and costumes are sent to the cleaners. I always leave a few safety pins and hair clips in the dressing room, knowing that someone in the next show will be glad to find an extra one.
The cast and crew disperse: some are regulars who will be back for the next play; some are visitors who came for one production and then will move on.
In all of the many phases of producing a play, my favorite part is at the very end. The stage lights are dimmed, the stage itself is completely empty and others have already said their farewells and gone.
Then, in the semi-darkness, I like to sweep the stage. It is my moment of Zen. It is a peaceful time when I reflect on the recent play: all the things that happened, wrong and right; the people I have met and learned to care for; the pure joy of performing; the pride of accomplishment, whatever my role.
The excitement and stress of producing a play melt away and tranquility takes their place. At this time of closure, I also contemplate the future.
It’s time to “sweep the stage” on 2021. In theatrical terms, this past year gets a mixed review.
It started out with a very dramatic attention getter, namely the attempted insurrection at the capitol (yikes!) followed closely by the high security inauguration of the first female vice president (woohoo). Then we got the COVID vaccine for everyone (woohoo), except not everyone agreed to get it (sigh).
We had long-awaited family reunions and most businesses got back to work. We thought things were looking up when the new sorority, Delta Omicron, popped up and ruined that hope, at least for now.
Supply chains were disrupted just in time for the holidays (sigh). Two private companies launched spaceships (woohoo). And the Dollar Tree no longer sells things for $1 (seriously?).
If you study numbers looking for auspicious dates, you hit the jackpot this year: 1/2/21; 1/22/21; 12/22/21 … you get the picture.
On the environmental front, at long last climate change is accepted by all, except fringe elements, and there is evidence that the hole in the ozone is slowly healing. The newly signed infrastructure bill addresses renewable energy and, at the recent climate summit, many more countries pledged to reduce carbon emissions and prevent deforestation.
The Giant Panda, now numbering 1,800 in the wild, is no longer considered endangered. Many new species have been discovered or, in most cases, distinguished from similar, already known cousins. These include a screaming tree frog from Papua New Guinea, an underground frog from South America, a beaked whale in the southern hemisphere, a star octopus (not to be confused with the grumpy octopus) in Australia, and many insects, snakes, chameleons and ants.
Unfortunately, it wasn’t all positive news in the natural world. The reason so many have accepted climate change is the evidence presented by extreme droughts, fires and hurricanes.
In the United States in 2021 alone, 23 species have been declared extinct in the wild. And just this week, we lost two shining stars in the field of biological diversity: Thomas Lovejoy (the man who coined the term) and E.O. Wilson (the man who wrote the book by the same name).
On New Year’s Eve, I probably won’t be out partying. As the curtain descends on this year, I will be searching for my moment of Zen in the metaphorical sweeping of the empty stage.
There is a lot to process. For my taste, 2021 had too much gratuitous violence, too little of interest and too little to laugh about. As I reminisce, I remember too much “Hamlet,” not enough “Mary Poppins.”
Looking towards the future, I am wishing us all more love, more laughs, more equitable solutions to the world’s problems, less drama and many auspicious dates in 2022.
Kathryn Hunter is from McMinn County and holds a bachelor’s degree in Forest Resource Management from the University of Idaho and a Master of Forestry from Yale University. She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries.
