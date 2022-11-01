To the Editor,
My purpose is not to change anyone’s beliefs, nor do I seek to change minds. I address those not at peace with our current political divides and are searching for options.
If you are: Conservative Republicans, independents, young and losing hope for a better future, women and men who believe women’s health is not subject to elected official’s control, question nationalistic leadership can fix inflation and high prices, and sick of the anger, hate and disregard politicians have, and their willingness to go to extremes for power and control and you see yourselves in these groups, you are the middle few, no matter how conservative or progressive your beliefs. Forget party! You have a chance to find common ground and ensure the United States of America endures, by voting as a coalition. You are my audience!
Most Americans believe in our form of government. Those who believe and support it consider themselves patriots. The problem is we don’t agree on what a patriot is. Another reason we don’t understand each other is because most American patriots share a belief in the words: Democracy, Republic, Creator, Life, Justice, Liberty, Tranquility, Defense, Welfare and Liberty. But they are defined by individuals in vastly different ways.
We have to share our specific meanings not change personal beliefs. We must behave differently, communicate, reach consensus, and stop the angry, hateful exchanges. We must converse, knowing, agreeing our points of view may not be the same. That is OK!
Please read and think about the following. Answer yes if you mostly agree, and no if you mostly disagree. Make a choice. There is no right or wrong personal belief. That’s because we live in a republic and a democracy.
The following beliefs reflect several belief systems. They represent characteristics typical of various groups. A yes or no answer does NOT mean you are part of any group, or not! It’s a brief way to characterize certain belief systems that people might find informative about what they believe. Codes: (DD) – direct democracy, (RD) – representative democracy, (A) – autocratic, (F) – fascist, (N) – Nazi.
Do your beliefs include:
1. Nationalistic leadership empowered to regulate economic structure and to transform social relations? (F)
2. All qualified voters should vote on all issues and the majority vote determines the winning outcome? (DD)
3. Mass mobilization, a positive view of violence when needed, promotion of masculinity, youth, and charismatic, strong and controlling leadership? (F)
4. Elections where all voters can vote for only a single candidate with limited or no opportunity to vote for anyone else? (A)
5. Anti-liberalism, anti-communism and anti-conservatism? (F)
6. Oaths of fidelity and control of people through the unification of police, the legal system, and local government? (N)
7. Electing representatives who act on the behalf of the voters? (RD)
8. Establishing controls over political, social and cultural activities? (N)
9. Supreme power rests in the body of citizens entitled to vote, and that power is implemented by representatives of the people? (RD)
10. Spreading beliefs to increase numbers of qualified voters through organized rallies, using groups of veterans and paramilitary organizations as protection? (N)
Beliefs are not right or wrong for the person who holds the belief. But actions and behaviors reflecting one’s beliefs can be harmful or helpful. Behaviors may not benefit the public good. If beliefs are forced on others, through words and deeds, there is strong possibility anger and hate will prevail. I believe that is where we are as a country.
How we vote in less than two weeks will determine if we remain a United States or NOT! I have more to say before Election Day. I encourage everyone eligible to vote TO VOTE!
Paul Barnette
Etowah
