I am confessing to secretly contemplating a move: Ohio, Florida or maybe even Nevada.
I’d like to live where my vote might actually count in a presidential election. Have you ever wondered if you really are part of the democratic process? Does my vote really count or am I just a member of some obscure demographic?
Yeah, me too; I think I might be just a poll number or a percentage within an issue. As a citizen living in a red state in “fly-over” country am I nothing more than a foregone conclusion?
The “swing states” get all the love from slobbering surrogates and pussyfooting politicians: shaking hands, kissing babies and asking about positions on all the hot buttons. Swing states — if you are to believe the pundits and politicians — are all that matter, so those folks get all the attention; but what about us? We need some love too.
If Tennessee were a swing state you’d have some low-level political parasite painting your house and pruning the bushes right now.
And then there is the problem with the Electoral College. When the Founders wrote the Constitution, they envisioned a country bound by common values, goals and aspirations.
As perceptive and visionary as they were the issues were much simpler then and the entire population of the U.S. was around six million — less than the population of New York City today. So it wasn’t any way near as complicated.
Today, however, it’s a different story. We live in a country of over 320 million souls dominated by target marketing and single-issues that narrowly determine who will elect the next president of the United States.
The popular vote might favor one candidate, but the Electoral College elects the winner.
The candidates pander to certain groups and constituencies with highly diverse wants, needs and demands pitting one group against another and making promises they can only keep with our money — and borrowed money.
The states with the largest populations up north and on the east and left coasts are the most demanding and they have the most Electoral College votes. Everyone knows how they are going to vote.
So the election is left up to the “battleground” swing states. We are left out in the cold and I guess that’s not all bad; do you really want Joe Biden and Kamala Harris singing a Rocky Top duet on the front lawn twice a week or Donald Trump crooning Come Fly With Me on the back porch?
Yeah, me neither.
These guys will do anything — ANYTHING — to get elected. And if you are a single-issue voter they will say anything and promise everything to get your vote; but not here, not in Tennessee. Oh, we may get a wing-waggle on their way to Florida or a brief stopover as they head to Ohio or North Carolina, but that’s about it.
So how do we get the goodies? Where are the freebees? Where is the love?
Well, I think that in the future we should keep our vote closer to our vests; we don’t know, we’re undecided, we may still kind of like Ross Perot. Keep ‘em guessing until the last minute.
Wait until the house is painted and the grass is cut, leaves are raked, car is waxed and the TV commercials have made us all physically sick.
Then we vote.
Jock Davidson is an Athens resident who writes this column for The DPA. Contact him at jockdsmail@aol.com
