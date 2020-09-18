I hope those of you kind readers remembered last week’s column on preparing to write your own book.
Today’s effort will hopefully be a whimsical look at some literary gems that might inspire you to join the ranks of those published authors we all enjoy reading.
I mentioned last time about traditional versus self-published works, especially the rapidly growing e-book market that can bring in some really nice earnings. It was quite interesting to me to review the number of books turned out by some of history’s best known writers and the estimated earnings for them.
Consider the 2019 list of the top five authors. Surely you have read at least one of their works. J.K. Rowling of Harry Potter fame, led the pack with $92 million in sales.
The following household names came in second through fifth places: James Patterson, $70 million; Michelle Obama, $36 million; Jeff Kinney, of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series, $20 million; and Stephen King with $17 million.
Top sellers of all time, according to more than one source, are: Agatha Christie at number one with over 85 works selling around $4 billion — that is with a B — worth; Shakespeare, with about the same as dear Agatha; Barbara Cartland with some 720 works hauling in $500 million to $1 billion; Danielle Steel, with over 175 novels bringing down $500-$800 million; and Harold Robbins, with a mere 23 novels garnering $750 million.
Other “best-selling” writers that were listed in the over $100 million group are: Dr. Seuss, Stephen King, James Patterson, John Grisham and David Baldacci. Certainly, there are others working their way up the money ladder. And, though many of our favorites may not have gotten to the top tier, they can still make a quite decent living from their efforts.
I thought I would offer a little challenge today to test our memories on the first lines of some famous literary works. Hopefully, we have read these at some point in time either in a high school or college class or just because we wanted to stretch our minds.
Supposedly, the most successful authors grab the reader from the opening line or paragraph. See if you recall these classic beginnings. Look for the answers in a future column.
1) “Call me Ishmael.”
2) “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times….”
3) “In my younger and more vulnerable years my father gave me some advice that I’ve been turning over in my mind ever since.”
4) “If you really want to hear about it, the first thing you’ll probably want to know is where I was born….
5) “It was a bright cold day in April, and the clocks were striking thirteen.”
6) “All children, except one, grow up.”
7) “He was an old man who fished alone in a skiff in the Gulf Stream and had gone 84 days without taking a fish.”
8) “It was love at first sight.”
9) “When he was nearly thirteen, my brother Jem got his arm badly broken at the elbow.”
10) “To the red country and part of the grey country of Oklahoma the last rains came gently, and they did not cut the scarred earth.”
Now, it’s time for you budding authors to begin constructing your own first lines. And, it’s time I went back to my file cabinet and hauled out those unsubmitted manuscripts for some serious revisions.
We never know if someday in the not too distant future, we may see ourselves on that best-seller list.
Until next time: “You have to write the book that wants to be written. And, if the book is too difficult for grown-ups, then you write it for children.” — Madeleine L’Engle, author of “A Wrinkle in Time.”
“If you don’t have time to read, you don’t have the time (or the tools) to write.” — Stephen King
“Either write something worth reading, or do something worth writing.” — Benjamin Franklin
Dr. Shelley Griffith is a retired Athens physician who writes this column for The DPA.
