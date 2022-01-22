“ I know, somehow, that only when it is dark enough can you see the stars.”
When Dr. Martin Luther King Jr said that, he was probably speaking figuratively. It was a dark time in the history of civil rights and it would have been easy to get discouraged. The problem wasn’t just injustice that was due to ignorance or cluelessness. We had intelligent, educated people putting all their energy into justifying discrimination and the status quo. Dr. King was the equivalent of a “super moon,” so brilliant and persistent that you couldn’t help but notice him.
But after his light was snuffed out, in what must have felt like the darkest time, a million little “stars” appeared in towns all over America who continued to reflect his ideals and push for change. Most of these people, like stars in the sky, were unnamed, lost in the crowd. But in their small way, they refused to participate in the system. They chose fairness and love.
Metaphorically, dark is a bad thing. Dark times, dark feelings, dark looks: Dark signifies ignorance and fear. It represents evil.
In reality, darkness can be wonderful. It can be as comfortable as a warm quilt wrapped around your shoulders. Darkness is when our minds relax enough to solve our problems. It is when our dreams appear.
We just returned from a camping trip to The Everglades National Park and Big Cypress National Reserve. We set up our tents in a field at Flamingo Campground and for a few nights, during the dark of the moon, we were the only campers there. During the day, there were alligators, birds and mosquitos enough to satisfy anyone. But it was at night, away from all light pollution, with the moon an insignificant sliver in the sky, that we saw the real wonder of The Everglades: The stars!
Well, when I say stars, I am using the word poetically. Technically, all that glitters are not stars.
Stars produce their own light; they twinkle because they are made up mostly of gases. Planets, such as Earth, orbit around stars and reflect starlight. And moons orbit around planets, asteroids and other large heavenly bodies, also reflecting. Planets and moons do not twinkle.
We live in the “Solar System,” an uninspired but descriptive name roughly equivalent to naming your dog, “Dog.” Our star is of course the Sun and, in addition to Earth, we have seven other planets, five dwarf planets and many asteroids orbiting around our star, plus as many as 250 moons.
The Solar System is part of a galaxy, much more romantically named “The Milky Way.” There are at least 3,200 other stars with orbiting planets and moons in The Milky Way. If this makes you feel insignificant, read on! We are just small potatoes here in our galaxy.
It is estimated that at least a billion galaxies exist in the universe! Are there other universes?
Well, I occasionally feel like I’m living in a parallel universe. But since the Universe includes everything, as far as I can tell, the definition will expand to include any new discoveries.
Light pollution is a real thing. Cities, towns and porch lights put out enough light to hide the stars. Even at Flamingo, there was a glow on the horizon which we couldn’t identify, but must have been a small town. The closer you are to lights, the more difficult it is to see the stars. In town, you might be lucky to see a handful of the brightest stars.
Besides the disruption in stargazing, light pollution also adversely affects the behavior of nocturnal wildlife. It’s difficult to go out stalking prey when the lights are on all nights.
Stars are part of our shared, global heritage. Sailors, explorers and lovers: We have all experienced the awe of a night sky. Whenever a rocket is launched, we all perk up, as if we ourselves are taking the trip. Artists have been inspired through the ages. Van Gogh’s “Starry Night” is a beloved classic, while the lesser-known local artist, Dicky Simpson, has painted an entire Cosmos on the ceiling of his “Dicktine Chapel.”
The International Dark Sky Association, based in Tucson, Ariz., awards designations as Dark Sky Places to areas that have exceptionally clear night skies and are willing to make the commitment to maintain a low level of light pollution. As of this month, there are 195 Dark Night Places worldwide.
We can each do our own bit by limiting outdoor illumination around our homes to just the lighting needed for safety. Directing our outside lamps towards the steps or sidewalk where they are needed is actually more efficient, safer and, of course, less polluting of the darkness than putting up a perimeter of bright lights aimed out into the cosmos.
Dr. King said, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that.”
I would have to agree with him. Adding dark to dark just increases the intensity of the color, whether it be for good, like a night sky, or bad, like injustice. When you add light, the dark goes away.
According to a scientist from Yale, only 9,096 stars/planets/moons are visible to the human eye, and, of course, we only see one hemisphere, so perhaps 4,500 would be visible at a time. Well, you can believe what you want, but I know what I saw, and last week I saw millions of stars, probably billions.
Kathryn Hunter holds a bachelor’s degree in Forest Resource Management from the University of Idaho and a Master of Forestry from Yale University. She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.