A number of folks who know me realize I love to try something new any time I can.
Whether it is a one time adventure or an ongoing effort, I have always enjoyed learning about things I never had encountered in my life.
This past Tuesday, election day, I had the privilege to work at the McMinn County Courthouse as a poll helper to sign up folks who had COVID-19 recently. TeAnna McKinney, administrator of elections, had called me and stated she could use some assistance in this new situation and explained what that would entail.
On Tuesday morning, with some mild anxiety, I went to her office and, after diving right in to answer a phone call because all the staff was busy, I knew I was going to be treading water all day.
Her very dedicated and dependable staff, Debra Dalton and Precious Strickland, were answering questions from various polling places and it never let up until the 8 p.m. closing time at day’s end.
They were so kind to bail me out and show me how to access data, along with a marvelous young man, Braden Wagner, who may be the president of the United States some day – he’s that good. I gained a bit of confidence after about the fifth call, but, boy, was I glad to pass the questions off when the brick wall smacked me silly.
Our first COVID voter came at 10:30 a.m. We had set up a table and chairs out front of the courthouse in a small grassy area. I “geared up” in mask and face shield, gown, new super protective gloves and marched out to greet the gentleman.
We had him, and the other voters later, to show me their ID, put on the same type of gloves I had, sign their application to vote, then fill out their ballots. I, of course, stood about 15 feet away from them with my back turned until they said they were done.
They folded their ballots and placed them in a secure ballot bag, took the pens and gloves they used, and were on their way.
I then took off the PPE materials and placed them in a secure trash bag for disposal. This process was repeated with each set of voters. The ballot bag was placed in another bag inside the courthouse until the next folks were to show up.
We had a total of nine COVID voters and they were so appreciative of the ability to cast their ballots this way. TeAnna deserves 50 gold stars for doing this.
When I wasn’t outside, I tried to help in other ways, hopefully by not being in their way. I truly enjoyed seeing some good friends who were also poll workers as vote counters, inspectors, phone answerers and general go-to people.
The electric atmosphere in this setting can’t be put into words. Of course, there was some down time for everyone to catch their breath, but for the most part, it was being inside a well-oiled machine for a very full day.
After the polls closed, I rode along with good friends Johnny Lipps and David Pierce (inspectors) to one of the polling places to pick up some equipment. There I was given a great tutorial in how things were carefully tabulated and then closed down.
Ballot boxes, and a “controller” and a “scanner,” were to be brought back to the courthouse for counting. These had to be carried back by the precinct folks to guarantee security.
There are 15 precincts in McMinn County and they all were quite busy as you might expect. Each precinct must have an equal number of Democratic and Republican workers to provide fairness to the overall system.
With national and local offices on the line, and previous early and absentee voting ballots to be counted along with the in-person votes, the registering poll workers and courthouse counters were hard at it all day.
Once the ballot boxes returned to the courthouse — all in by about 9:30 p.m. — and the counters finished up, the final tallies were out around 10:30 p.m.
Folks outside on the nearby street were eagerly anticipating the Athens City Council results. Jordan Curtis and Frances Witt-McMahan were elected to a four year term. Other results have been posted in The DPA on Wednesday night.
As I drove home, I felt a “good tired.” You know the feeling. When you have done something that gives you a sense of accomplishment. Something that helps someone else without expecting any rewards for yourself.
Hats off to the dozens of poll workers, some seasoned and some new like I was. Big shoutouts to all the candidates who placed themselves in front of us for the better good.
For those who didn’t get elected, please consider running again. We need solid citizens who are in it for the communities they call home.
TeAnna, Debra and Precious deserve a ton of praise for doing all the pre-election coordinating, day of voting and post-election work that goes into certifying all votes and getting ready for the next big round in 2022. Thank you for being so kind to an old retired guy.
I learned what cooperation can accomplish and that no matter what, as former United States House Speaker Tip O’Neill supposedly said, “All politics is local.”
And, if TeAnna will have me, I think I’ll ask to be a small part of the next cycle. It’s only a blink and a whisper away.
Until next time: “Democracy is based upon the conviction that there are extraordinary possibilities in ordinary people.” — Harry Fosdick
“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed it’s the only thing that ever has.” — Margaret Mead.
“Somewhere inside of all of us is the power to change the world.” — Ronald DahlDr. Shelley Griffith is a retired Athens physician who writes this column for The DPA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.