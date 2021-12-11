If you go to the library to get a card, there are certain requirements: you have to prove your identity and residency with an electric bill or a driver’s license, you may have to pay a fee and you must agree to the many rules set down to protect the library collection.
These rules include limiting the number of books you can check out at one time, requiring that you return the books by a certain date, charging you for lost, damaged or overdue books, and holding you responsible for family and friends who may damage books checked out on your card.
More valuable books are kept in the library and if you want to read them you must study them there. It is a well-regulated system that works pretty smoothly.
If you want to drive a car, you have to learn to drive and pass a test, you have to prove your identity and residence, you have to get insurance for your car and you have to get it registered annually. In some states an annual safety inspection is required.
You are expected to obey traffic laws, not drive dangerously and refrain from driving when under the influence of alcohol, drugs or cellphone. If your car is involved in an accident or a crime, even if you are not driving, you are responsible.
It is a well-regulated system that works pretty smoothly.
In every aspect of our lives, we have to prove who we are and accept responsibility.
Many people know that the 2nd amendment to the U.S. Constitution says that “the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” But a lot of folks are unfamiliar with the first part of that sentence.
The complete 2nd amendment looks like this: “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”
It is one of the only amendments that is preceded by a conditional clause. Elsewhere, the rights laid out in amendments are absolute.
But in the 2nd, it is only because of the country’s need for a well-regulated militia that bearing arms is included.
“Well-regulated” isn’t all that confusing. Why not provide the same kind of information when buying a gun that you give to the DMV or the library.
Why shouldn’t the state do universal background checks to see if you are competent and responsible? Every time gun violence occurs, it costs the taxpayers money and heartache.
Why shouldn’t we demand a basic standard of qualification and mental assessment for gun owners? Identifying the owners, tracking how many and what kinds of guns and ammo are being kept, verifying that they are stored safely and knowing who else has access to the firearms would all be part of a well-regulated militia.
Using social media to collect crowds of rowdy, armed protesters would not.
If we can require that cars are safe to drive, why can’t we require that guns and ammo are locked up and children not allowed to use them without adult supervision? Why can’t new guns come with modern safety technology? Why can’t high-powered weapons, which are only meant for target practice, be locked at licensed shooting ranges instead of at home?
Why shouldn’t gun owners be charged if, through their negligence, someone else got access to their gun and committed a crime?
National standards for regulations, background checks and enforcement would improve gun safety. When California requires strict background checks but neighboring Nevada does not, it makes enforcement almost impossible.
Loopholes at flea markets and online sales result in guns being sold to people who would never have passed a background check. As long as people with a history of mental illness, domestic abuse or violent crime have access to untraceable guns, gun violence will continue.
School shootings are the most publicized gun violence, but children are at four times higher risk of death by accidental shooting. And 40% of child and teen suicides involve guns, most of which are accessed at home.
In a survey, most parents believed that their children were unaware of the location of the key to the gun cabinet, but when questioned, most of the kids could lead the interviewer right to the hiding place. Approximately 4.6 million American children live in homes with unlocked, loaded guns.
Car owners are responsible for damage caused by their cars no matter who is driving. And I guess if someone’s kid committed a crime with a library book (assault by Jane Austen?) the person who had checked it out would be culpable too. Gun owners and users should be held to the same standard.
In libraries with strictly enforced rules, fewer books disappear. On roads with better traffic laws, accidents have decreased. In states with stricter regulations, gun violence has decreased.
My friend’s father passed away recently and she discovered that he had been an antique gun collector. He had approximately 20 guns, most of which were in working order.
She has no interest in firearms, so she gave them all to a family friend who had helped out when her dad got sick. No paperwork was filled out, no background check performed, no registration of those weapons was recorded.
In California, where this gifting took place, she was breaking the law. If one of those guns is ever used in a crime, it might be traced back to her.
When the Constitution was written in 1787 just after the Revolutionary War, the most modern firearms were rifles and muskets. Colonists needed guns to protect themselves and to feed their families.
The authors could not have imagined today’s high-capacity weapons or the high-capacity computers that make tracking library cards, car registration and gun ownership so easy and convenient.
Luckily, the Constitution was written in language that allows it to evolve as our technology and our lives change.
It’s time to bring “well-regulated” up to 2021 standards.
Kathryn Hunter is from McMinn County and holds a bachelor’s degree in Forest Resource Management from the University of Idaho and a Master of Forestry from Yale University. She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.