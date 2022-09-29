One hundred and twenty-five years ago this September, an eight-year-old named Virginia O’Hanlon asked her father if there really is a Santa Claus. Her father, wisely passing on the dangerous question, had her write to the N.Y. Sun newspaper editor noting, if The Sun says its true than it is.
Francis Church responded with a beautifully written letter that has become the most reprinted editorial of all time, translated into at least 20 languages and even produced as a classical cantata.
It starts out, “Yes Virginia, there is a Santa Claus.”
One especially poignant part says, ”Not believe in Santa Claus? You might as well not believe in fairies! You might get your Papa to hire men to watch in all the chimneys on Christmas Eve to catch Santa Claus but even if they did not see Santa Claus coming down, what would that prove? Nobody sees Santa Claus but that is no sign that there is no Santa Claus.”
When he compares not believing in Santa Claus to not believing in fairies in this sweet masterpiece, he basically allows Virginias everywhere to continue to believe in whatever they wish.
Which brings us to my subject today: Conspiracy theories.
A successful conspiracy theory starts with a sensational but usually accepted fact (President Kennedy was shot), adds a little smoke screen (an unidentified man in a wheel chair with a bandaged head left the hospital a few days later) and then convinces everyone that, “where there’s smoke, there’s fire” and voila! You have a conspiracy: Obviously JFK was shot but he didn’t die; he was taken from the hospital to a secret location and Johnson was sworn in because JFK was too badly wounded to be president anymore!
We have a lot of conspiracy theories swirling around these days. The internet makes finding like-minded conspiracy enthusiasts easy for anyone with an internet connection, which is most of us. COVID has resulted in lots of folks being isolated from the real world, with only their conspiracy developments to keep them company.
Take Pizzagate, for example. This untrue allegation started back in 2016. The factual part is that former Democratic Congressman Anthony Weiner sent obscene photos to at least one minor; his wife, Huma Abedin, was Chief of Staff for Hillary Clinton’s campaign; Campaign Director John Podesta’s email account was hacked by the Russians and Wikileaks published them, including several about pizza; and a Democratic activist was dating the owner of Comet Ping Pong Pizza. The smokescreen was asking, why would Podesta have so many pizza-focused emails? What does Hillary Clinton have to do with all this? Is there a code, for instance does Cheese Pizza (C.P.) stand for Child Pornography? And my favorite, if there is nothing showing, there must be something hidden, probably in the basement. From this came the outrageous claim that Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, the Comet owner and essentially all Democrats were running a child abduction/pedophile/human trafficking scheme out of the basement of the pizza place, and that all these people were cannibals, killing and EATING the children of America. It sounds ridiculous when you hear it all at once, but apparently as the “facts” were discovered, many people became convinced that Pizzagate was true.
Here is why I did not believe in Pizzagate:
1. Hillary Clinton was under so much scrutiny during her campaign, there is no way she could have hidden such evil crimes.
2. When you can have pizza, why would you eat children?
3. Apparently, there isn’t even a basement in the Comet Pizza building!
QAnon is another strange conspiracy theory. “Q” started posting drops immediately after Trump was elected as president, and stayed active and vocal until Trump lost his 2020 election. Then QAnon went silent for 18 months until last July when Q suddenly started posting again. Trump was a regular tweeter of QAnon drops, so his massive audience became QAnon’s audience as well.
Part of QAnon’s popularity probably came from the fact that participants were given odd, abstract clues (ex: What happens when the PUBLIC discovers the truth?) and then they had free rein to imagine whatever links they could between the evil Satanic cannibalistic pedophiles (a.k.a. Democrats) and unsubstantiated claims of evil-doing. Those who could come up with the most elaborate tales were rewarded by being incorporated into the main story. Donald Trump, of course, is like St. George slaying the dragon. It would make a great TV adventure series, but as a reality show there are some problems.
1. Q doesn’t actually give out any answers, just predictions and open-ended questions. The public makes up the storyline in response.
2. “Q” supposedly refers to the anonymous person’s top secret Level Q security clearance about nuclear weapons. So why is Q only interested in top secret info about pizza and politics?
3. At this point, Q has allegedly been identified as either Ron Watkins, currently running for Arizona Congress, or his father Jim Watkins, who owns the site where QAnon posts, neither of whom has security clearance.
Conspiracy theories are kind of fun if they don’t go too far. But some folks are willing to believe anything about anyone they don’t agree with. It’s gotten a little out of hand, such as when QAnon loyalists stormed the capitol thinking they were somehow protecting our democracy by destroying it. Or the time a man rushed past customers at Comet Pizza and shot out the pantry padlock, looking for children to rescue.
Each of us has to make our own decision about what to believe and what to reject. For example, just because he has boasted about his part in the alleged human trafficking of immigrants from Florida to Massachusetts, I refuse to believe that Governor Ron DeSantis is a cannibal. But you make up your own mind.
I wonder what Francis Church of the N.Y. Sun would have written about these theories?
“Not believe in conspiracies? You might as well not believe in fairies!”
