It is September and we can’t figure out where the summer has gone.
I’m not sure the Dog Days of August were as hot as last year, but I haven’t checked any charts to compare them.
I do know that these so-called “pop-up” showers can be pretty significant at times and the winds accompanying them can be damaging.
The recent Atlantic hurricane twins, Marco and Laura, once again remind us that we are not in control. Watching folks ride out these disasters makes me question their sanity, but sometimes there may be no escape for a lot of them.
I thought I would revisit a column or two I have done before with regard to the categories of some of our most prevalent storms — hurricanes and tornadoes.
Civil engineer Herbert Saffir and meteorologist Robert Simpson devised the initial hurricane scale in 1971 while they were at the US National Hurricane Center. Simpson was replaced by Neil Frank in 1974 just as the scale was becoming popular at predicting wind speeds.
The newly named Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale emerged in 2010 and measures wind speeds over a one minute span. Critics say the scale should include flood ranges, storm surges, rainfall and location, but other scales measure those parameters.
The categories of hurricanes and respective windspeed are as follows: Category 1 – 74-95 mph; 2 – 96-110; 3 – 111-129; 4 – 130-156; and 5 – greater than 156. Supposedly, there is no Category 6.
Records show the strongest straight-line wind storm was Wilma in 2005, followed by Gilbert in 1988, the Labor Day Storm of 1935 and Rita in 2005, all affecting the Atlantic or Gulf coast.
Names for hurricanes in both the Atlantic and Pacific are provided by the National Hurricane Center and recycle every six years. In case you are wondering, the remaining 2020 names are: Nana, Omar, Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy, Vicky and Wilfred. I have no idea why there is not one beginning with a Q, U, X, Y or Z.
Tornadoes, which obviously occur considerably more often than hurricanes, are measured based on the damage the winds produce. Dr. Theodore (Ted) Fujita developed his scale in 1971 and it has been tweaked over the years into the Enhanced Fujita Scale (EF) Scale.
The categories of EF wind speed are: EF 0 – 65-85 mph;
1 – 86-110; 2 – 111-135; 3 – 136-165; 4 – 166-200 and 5 — greater than 200. Certainly, we in Athens and McMinn County will not soon forget our dramatic EF 2 tornado in 2016.
I learned about a storm event I had never heard of from friend Ellen Peach this week. Seems some of her family in Iowa had this type of event occur this summer and, fortunately, are OK.
The unusual storm is called a derecho (duh-ray-show), a much longer lasting one than a tornado. Some of them can go on for days and cover a much wider area than other storms — up to 250 miles long, instead of the touchdown-liftoff nature of tornadoes.
We should always be vigilant when it comes to wind events. If the local or national services predict strong winds — even at 50 plus miles per hour, we need to take precautions. All we need to do is look at the devastation following these wind and surge events to realize how quickly they can destroy anything in their paths.
I have been in a tornado in college and, thank goodness, came out fine. But to see the destruction afterwards was extremely mind jarring. The 2016 event here which wreaked havoc in so many spots was even more impressive with the amount of damage rendered.
We all continue to keep those families who have lost loved ones in these storms in our hearts and prayers.
This unusual year isn’t over, so we must stay focused on anything positive we can. And, if history is any guide, we know that, despite how many tough situations we face, if we stay strong, we can overcome almost anything and better times will return.
Until next time: “If you spend your whole life waiting for the storm, you’ll never see the sunshine.” – Morris West, Australian novelist
“A positive attitude can turn a storm into a sprinkle.” – Robert Hansel
“This storm will pass. Although it has tested our strength, our foundations, our roots, we will arise stronger, wiser and smarter. The best is yet to come.” — Charles Glassman, author
Dr. Shelley Griffith is a retired Athens physician who writes this column for The DPA.
