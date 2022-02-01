Well, we did it now, made national news for all the wrong reasons. First, full transparency, I have not read the graphic novel “Maus.” I remember seeing the picture of the cover years ago, but did not want to read about the Holocaust at that time.
But I do know that any book that has won a Pulitzer prize is a book that makes a difference in people’s lives, and is a book to read sometime in my life for me to have a
better understanding of the world around
me.
I don’t fault the McMinn Board of Education members for wanting to protect the children in our county. I do fault them for being overprotective and doing the students a disservice by shielding them from a history that we
all should know about in one form or another.
It is our job as adults to arm students with the knowledge of the history of our
world.
We do them a disservice when we do not. The swear words and one picture of a naked woman is far outweighed by the story of the Holocaust unless the board members are not aware of the monumental trauma of the Holocaust in history.
Now they have created their own trauma by exposing their lack of awareness of this history and where it stands on its impact on the world back then.
I called the Board of Education and left a message expressing my views and how I felt. The rest of the country still has this stereotype of ignorant Southerners down here, and this decision by the board feeds into that. We are not being viewed favorably by the rest of the country.
My hope is the board will take back their decision and explain to the rest of the country their reasons why; to turn this into a
learning experience for both themselves and the students they claim to support and protect.
The issue of the Holocaust is not an issue that comes up a lot around here and how people feel about it has never really been thought through, I would suspect.
So I think the board took a narrow view of this book and just looked at the small
things like swear words and a naked woman, and not the larger issue of trying to understand how a country could exterminate six million people, and how important it is
that we understand how this could
possibly happen, and to make sure by this understanding that it may never, ever happen again. I suspect the enormity of the issue was not in their thinking when they made that decision.
The silver lining to all of this is the book “Maus” will become more well known, especially in McMinn County, but also in the country due to the decisions made by the local board here.
So exposing ourselves to ridicule has helped raise the consciousness of the Holocaust in both this area and country.
I would say that is a fair trade.
Bill Freeman is a retired mental health counselor and a progressive Democrat in McMinn County. He can be reached at calabash52@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.